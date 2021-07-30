Greensboro, NC, Jul 30, 2021: Clay Howard, longtime singer/songwriter from North Carolina, will release a new digital single on August 6, 2021 as a preview of his upcoming full-length release.
The single, entitled “Wonderful Thing,” is an upbeat, positive-message, rock song written, recorded and produced by Mr. Howard. Lead guitar on the track is performed by Greg Hurley, and art on the digital package is from NC visual artist, Trina Olson.
“Wonderful Thing” is available to pre-save on Spotify at: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/clayhoward/wonderful-thing
About Clay Howard:
Clay has been writing, recording and releasing original music since the late 80’s. As lead singer of numerous bands, he has toured the East Coast and has become a recognizable name in the music world, even if people cannot remember exactly WHY they know the name…. stick around long enough and that tends to happen.
For more info: www.clayhoward.com
