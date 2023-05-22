[Walkertown, NC] - [May 22, 2023] - Clay Howard is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "Right Here with You." With its infectious melodies and relatable message, the upbeat summer song is set to captivate listeners from all walks of life. The single will begin streaming on all digital outlets on June 9, 2023.
"Right Here with You" emanates an irresistible energy that should resonate during these warm wonderful summer months. Clay Howard's knack for crafting catchy melodies and his ability to tell stories through music shine through in this feel-good track. With its blend of pop-rock sensibilities and vibrant instrumentation, the song is sure to become a staple on summer playlists.
What sets "Right Here with You" apart is Clay Howard's commitment to a hands-on approach in the creation of the single. As writer, producer, engineer and artist, Clay poured his heart and soul into every aspect of the production. The result is a well-crafted song that effortlessly combines infectious hooks, memorable lyrics, and an undeniable charm.
To further enhance the single, Clay Howard enlisted the expertise of renowned musician, producer and engineer, Alex Dezen. With Dezen's creative touch, "Right Here with You" boasts a polished sound that elevates the song's catchy nature to new heights. Dezen's exceptional mixing skills perfectly complement Clay Howard's vision for the track, creating an immersive sonic experience, that leaves you wanting to hit rewind and listen again.
Adding to "Right Here with You" is Greg Hurley, lead guitarist. Hurley's skillful and soulful guitar work adds depth and flair to the track, accentuating its infectious melodies and uplifting vibe. The collaboration between Clay Howard and Greg Hurley further solidifies the song's position as a must-listen summer anthem.
"Right Here with You" delivers a heartfelt message of connection and togetherness, resonating with anyone who has experienced the joy of being with loved ones. Clay Howard's lyrics evoke a sense of unit, celebration and longing, reminding listeners to cherish the moments spent with the people who matter most.
"Right Here with You" will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning June 9, 2023. To stay updated on Clay Howard's latest releases and upcoming projects, please visit his official website at clayhoward.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.