NC Music Hall of Fame holds induction ceremony

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame is pleased to celebrate its annual induction ceremony at the Gem Theatre in Kannapolis on Oct. 21.
With a goal of “honoring the past and shaping the future of music in North Carolina,” the nonprofit museum began inducting artists in 1999—celebrating musicians and figures, either native or residents, of North Carolina with at least ten years of experience in the music industry.
Notable triad inductees include opera singers like Thomasville-born Victoria Livengood (1999) and High Point’s Anthony Dean Griffey (2011). Gospel-singer and NC School of the Arts alumni John P. Kee (2005) is one of several Winston-oriented inductees, which include doo-wop pioneers, the “5” Royals (2009), and multi-platinum piano wizard Ben Folds (2011) who attended the same R.J. Reynolds High School as 1950s teen idol turned country star George Hamilton IV (2010).
From Greensboro, Billy “Crash” Craddock (2011) followed a similar path, from teen heartthrob to “Mr. Country Rock.” While Donna Fargo (2010) kept it country following her graduation from High Point University, in the 1960s, along with a Grammy Award, Country Music Association Award, and five awards from the Academy of Country Music.
Other legends and jazz greats like High Point’s John Coltrane (2009) and NC A&T graduate Lou Donaldson (2012) have been honored, as well as American Idols: High Point’s third-season winner Fantasia Barrino (2014) and fifth-season contestant (and former Oak Ridge resident) Chris Daughtry (2018). Both of whom have their share of Grammy nominations, along with Grammy-winning Greensboro artist Rhiannon Giddens, and her old-time string outfit the Carolina Chocolate Drops (2016) and Grimsley-grad Graham Sharp of the Steep Canyon Rangers (2017).
Fellow Grimsley alum and Grammy-nominated artist, and radio personality Rick Dees (2013) who performed the title song for “Meatballs,” and founded what became the Cooking Channel. Meanwhile, the class of 2019 included notable Winston-Salem producers: Mitch Easter and 9th Wonder.
For 2021, organizers will honor the late bluegrass guitarist (and Reidsville resident) Tony Rice. “He redefined bluegrass guitar playing and left a lasting print on the genre,” organizers said of the guitar virtuoso.
A Grammy-winner, and 2013 inductee into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, Rice was revered for his expansive style and his work with J. D. Crowe, David Grisman, Bela Fleck, Jerry Garcia, and Ricky Skaggs—with whom Rice released the “Skaggs & Rice” album, after playing together in the New South bluegrass ensemble. Rice also founded the Bluegrass Album Band; the Rice, Hillman & Pedersen trio (with brother Larry Rice, ex-Byrd Chris Hillman and Herb Pedersen), and the “experimental spacegrass” Tony Rice Unit (featuring Alison Krauss).
Greensboro native producer and executive Charles Whitfield will be honored as an inductee for 2020. Currently the Manager of Community Relations at Lowe’s Companies Inc, Whitfield began his music career as an intern at Hidden Beach Recordings in the late-90s, where he rose through artist relations as Hidden Beach released work from artists like Grammy-award winner Jill Scott; the “Yes We Can: Voices of a Grassroots Movement,” the 2008 compilation album and fundraiser for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign, which featured Kanye West, Stevie Wonder, and Sheryl Crow; and the official 2009 inauguration commemorative CD-DVD set, “Change is Now: Renewing America’s Promise,” which included Obama campaign speeches and songs from artists like Stevie Wonder, James Taylor, India.Arie, will.i.am, and Wilco.
In North Carolina, Whitfield served as Director of Live Events & Community Outreach for the Charlotte-based Beasley Media Group; and producer for the Queen City Jazz Fest. “I feel totally blessed to be from Greensboro and represent Guilford County in the Hall of Fame,” Whitfield said. “It’s a very humbling honor and one I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
In addition to inducting a new class of honorees, the ceremony will bestow “Lifetime Achievement” Awards, recognizing “lifetime achievement of success in the music industry and massive contributions to American music over several decades,” with the 2020 award going to Greensboro-native, and Nashville producer, Tony Brown.
Considered a “founding father,” of the alternative-Americana sound, Brown’s entrance into music came as a pianist for Dixie Melody Boys, followed by the Oak Ridge Boys, J.D. Sumner and the Stamps, and as the last pianist for Elvis Presley, spending three years in the TCB Band—with an appearance on the “Jungle Room Sessions,” and Presley’s final album “Moody Blue.” Afterward, he spent the late-1970s backing for Emmylou Harris as part of the Hot Band; along with hired-gun session work and tours with Rodney Crowell and Rosanne Cash.
He’s served as President of MCA Nashville (where he founded the MCA Masters Series) co-founded Universal South Records; and produced a number of records for artists like Steve Earl, Nanci Griffith, Vince Gill, Wynonna Judd, Brooks & Dunn, Patty Loveless, Rodney Crowell, Marty Stuart, Trisha Yearwood, Shirley Caesar, Jimmy Buffett, Sara Evans, Tracy Byrd, and Pat Green. Along with a whopping 19 albums with George Strait, 13 with Reba McEntire, and three with Lyle Lovett.
Outside of country music, Brown dabbled in jazz circles, producing albums for Larry Carlton, Edgar Meyer, Jerry Douglas, Acoustic Alchemy, and John Jarvis. While also working with Barbra Streisand, Billy Joel, Joe Cocker, and Lionel Richie. Overall he’s produced more than 100 number one singles (and albums that have sold more than 100 million copies).
A winner of multiple Grammy Awards, (along with nine certificates for producing Grammy-winning singles) Brown also boasts ten awards from the Country Music Association, seven from the Academy Of Country Music, and an array of accolades from Nashville organizations. He was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Awards from the 2008 Americana Music Association; and holds membership in the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.
“As I look back on my life, being raised solely on Southern Gospel music in North Carolina heavily influenced me,” Brown noted. “Elvis’ favorite music was Southern Gospel so that’s how I got my job with him. As I got older I was exposed to Rock n Roll, Folk, Country, Jazz, and all kinds of music — it was a whole new world and I was a kid again! But the fact is, my Southern Gospel music roots still remain my main influence.“
Turning to his upcoming award, “it’s completely overwhelming to receive acknowledgement from the Music Hall of Fame in the place you were born,” he said. “This achievement award has no genre limit. Receiving the award at this point in my life is totally out of the blue clear sky and completely blows me away.”
Roberta Flack will join Brown as a “Lifetime Achievement Award” recipient for 2021. Current class inductions from beyond the Triad include: Jermaine Dupri, Robert Moog, the Briarhoppers, Donald Lawrence, Michael T. Maudlin, and the Squirrel Nut Zippers.
The 2021 NC Music Hall of Fame ceremony begins with a red carpet walk, followed by live performances and the installation of inductees on Oct. 21 at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis.
