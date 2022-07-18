NC Folk Festival Announces Return of "Songs of Hope & Justice" Concert to the Van Dyke Performance Space
Laurelyn Dossett hosts an evening of music focused on social justice and performed by North Carolina’s preeminent singers and songwriters
Greensboro, N.C., July 14, 2022 — Tickets went on sale today for the NC Folk Festival’s annual presentation of “Songs of Hope & Justice” which will be held on September 8, 2022 at 8pm in the Van Dyke Performance Space. “Songs of Hope & Justice” is a popular pre-festival concert that focuses on themes of freedom and social justice.
"We are very excited to continue the tradition of kicking off our festival weekend with the annual "Songs of Hope & Justice" concert," said Amy Grossmann, President and CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival. "Each year we are reminded that the work to address injustices in society is ongoing and can be honored and amplified through the music and words of some of North Carolina's preeminent singers and songwriters."
Singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett of Stokes County, NC will host the concert, which will feature songs that shine a light on important social issues—past and present. Performances will include songs from the canon of folk legends such as Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, and Odetta, as well as new and original songs underscoring today’s most pressing social challenges.
Dossett is well known for her own protest songs, including “Vote Against Amendment One” and “My Beloved Enemy,” as well as others on regional topics such as the coal ash spill and the loss of textile jobs. She has brought together an outstanding group of performers to celebrate the role of folk songs—specifically protest songs—in America. Additional performers include:
Alice Gerrard, a force in folk music for over 50 years, has been writing songs representing workers and ordinary people throughout her career. A 2015 Grammy nominee for her latest album, Follow the Music, Alice is the founder of The Old-Time Herald, a publication dedicated to traditional music.
Rissi Palmer, a passionate voice for country artists of color and those who have been marginalized in mainstream country music. In addition to performing, Rissi is a Special Correspondent for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown, and hosts the very popular weekly Color Me Country podcast and radio show.
Dori Freeman, a multifaceted artist who defies and expands the notions of being a musician from Southwest Virginia – creating her own signature sound through songwriting and performing in a wide variety of musical styles.
Molly McGinn, one of Greensboro’s favorite performers and songwriters, organized the Raise Your Voices campaign to bring out the Vote Against North Carolina’s Amendment One.
Sam Fribush, a Greensboro-native who returned to his hometown after completing his degree at the New England Conservatory of Music and spending several years playing nightly at historic venues of New Orleans.
Nick Falk, Alex Bingham, and more!
Tickets can be purchased at https://SOHJ.eventbrite.com
To learn more about the North Carolina Folk Festival, please visit https://www.ncfolkfestival.com
About the North Carolina Folk Festival: The North Carolina Folk Festival’s mission is to honor, celebrate, and share the meaningful ways communities express their creativity and cultural traditions through music, dance, food, crafts and other folk arts to enhance appreciation of diverse traditions and contribute to community vibrancy and inclusivity. Our signature event, the annual North Carolina Folk Festival, is one of the fastest-growing destination events in the Southeast, attracting people from across the U.S. to downtown Greensboro each September. The festival is a FREE admission, three-day event featuring performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages, including continuous music and dance performances, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more. The 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival will take place in downtown Greensboro September 9 through 11. Additional information is available at www.ncfolkfestival.com.
