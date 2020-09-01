The Hamiltones
R&B Soul - Charlotte, NC
J. Vito, Tony Lelo, and 2E are a trio of North Carolina natives known as The Hamiltones. The group started as background vocalist for Grammy winning soul singer Anthony Hamilton.
When their behind the scenes clips of quartet-styled cover songs were uploaded to the internet, it caught fire! Since then, The Hamiltones have been featured on The Breakfast Club, Steve Harvey Morning Show, sold out The Apollo, and have been featured on four Grammy nominated albums; including Anthony Hamilton, PJ Morton, Johnathan McReynolds, and Tori Kelly.
Although these accomplishments are impressive, to The Hamiltones, the music is more important than any accolade. Fans waited patiently for the goops debut “Watch The Ton3s”, the project received rave reviews from Sway In The Morning, The Breakfast Club, and a long list of other media appearances. The EP was followed with “Watch The Ton3s – The B Side” on Feb 14th of 2020.
For the following project The Hamiltones decided to take more of a live approach. The trio enlisted the help of industry veterans Jairus Mozee (Raphael Saadiq), Charlie Bereal (Fantasia), and Kelvin Wooten for production. They also produced a few of the records themselves. What the group has created is a new sound with an old vibe, they call it Young Vintage.
Rissi Palmer
SOUTHERN SOUL - RALEIGH, NC
Rissi Palmer’s gift lies in reaching across boundaries. One of our most compelling singers, she is at home in R&B but made her mark in country, bringing the entire spectrum of popular music to bear on music she calls “Southern Soul.”
The daughter of Georgia natives, Rissi was born near Pittsburgh and spent her adolescent years in Missouri. Raised in a musical family that loved both country and R&B, she sang in a singing and dancing troupe sponsored by a local television station at 16. She was offered her first publishing and label deals at 19, and in 2007 released the album Rissi Palmer, charting with the singles, “Country Girl,” “Hold On To Me,” and “No Air.” She followed with a Christmas single, an independently released children’s album, Best Day Ever, and an EP called The Back Porch Sessions. Her most recent release, Revival, has been critically hailed as her most personal and uplifting work yet.
Rissi has performed at The White House, Lincoln Center, and the Grand Ole Opry, has appeared on Oprah & Friends, CNN, the CBS Early Show, and the Tavis Smiley Show. She has shared stages with Taylor Swift, The Eagles, Chris Young, and Charley Crockett, and she has been featured in Rolling Stone, The Wall Street Journal, People, Parade, Ebony, Newsweek, and The Huffington Post.
Veronika Jackson
Dynamic, Powerful, Entertaining and Captivating.
BLUES - ATLANTA, GA
Veronika Jackson started her music career at an early age, singing in the school choirs at the age of ten. She was raised with a musical influenced family in St. Petersburg, Florida. In her teens her love for acoustic folk and R&B music grew as she followed such artist as Odetta, Dolly Parton, Sweet Honey in the Rock, Joan Baez, Ella Fitzgerald, and later, Diamond Teeth Mary, a blues performer who inspired many folk artist through her performances at the Florida Folk Festival.
Veronika Jackson has taken the acoustic folk guitar and the history of her culture as an African-American woman, and has generated her own original, authentic and exciting style of music. She is a rare and unique performer. Her smooth and strong interpretive vocals are very expressive. Her clear, simple rhythmic clean way of piedmont blues-style guitar picking compliments her performances. She has been told that her music says something, it educates and also inspires.
“She draws in the audience and engages them with her charismatic presence as a performer. When she performed at The Pocono Blues Festival, someone heard her and in no time she was booked for The MerleFest 2011.”
“Alone with her guitar, she blew a fresh air at the end of the day. Just like a golden nugget which surfaced from the bottom of the river, where nobody expected her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.