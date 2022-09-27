NC Dance Festival Presents 2 Greensboro performances
Each year, the NC Dance Festival, a program coordinated by Greensboro-based Dance Project, brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography from NC artists to audiences across the state.
The Festival provides up-close and personal experiences with dance through performances, classes, conversations, and more.
For the 22-23 season, the NC Dance Festival will present 2 performances in Greensboro, offering two very different performance experiences. “Tommy Noonan’s work at Greensboro Project Space is incredibly intimate,” says Festival Director Anne Morris. “There are only 30 seats available for each show, and audiences will experience a performance that will only be performed in Greensboro, as Tommy researches the location of each performance site, making a version of the work especially for this space.” The Mainstage performance, on the other hand, presents a variety of dance artists, showcasing the virtuosity and range of creative voices in the state. “The dances presented will tap into something both very personal and universal, but each dance does this in a different way. That’s the exciting thing about contemporary dance,” Morris explains. In addition, the Festival will offer a free, daytime performance October 7 for local school groups.
“Assembly” at Greensboro Project Space
October 6-7, 7:00pm
Greensboro Project Space, Greensboro
Tickets: $20/$15 at https://ncdf_assembly.eventbrite.com
More Info: danceproject.org/ncdf
NCDF Trailblazer Awardee Tommy Noonan of Culture Mill presents the US premiere of “Assembly.” As a hybrid installation, performance and social practice, “Assembly” invites audiences to consider the land where they gather: all that is not named in the past, all that might come to pass in the future, and all the ways in which power exists differently in each present moment when bodies assemble. “Assembly” derives from Noonan's work with NC-based artists, activists and Restorative Justice specialists, and exists in ongoing conversation with 5 other socially engaged dance artists from 5 other countries around the world, all tied together by a single performance score from Norwegian/Israeli Artist/Activist Mia Habib. “Assembly” is produced by Mia Habib Productions and by Culture Mill.
Greensboro Mainstage Performance
October 8, 7:30pm
Van Dyke Performance Space, Greensboro
Tickets: $18-$35 at https://ncdfgreensboro.eventbrite.com
More Info: danceproject.org/ncdf/
5 professional NC choreographers present new or recent dance work. Amelia Byrd’s (Greensboro) “Womanifesto” explores the struggle, freedom, and acceptance of a woman emerging into her adult life.
Nicole Vaughan-Diaz’s (Asheville) duet, “A Portrait of Them” traces the impact of grief – its connections and distances –on a relationship. “Iridescence,” a solo by Jasmine Powell (Hillsborough) was created in the context of the protests for racial justice in 2020, responding to the waves of sorrow, community, guilt, support, promise, and action. Caitlin Dutton-Reaver (Durham) presents “Dances on a Bench (on a Stage),” a site-adaptive solo originally performed in Durham’s Brightleaf Square and on UNC-Greensboro’s Art Truck, featuring live, improvised performance with local musicians. “Coming Home,: by Tamara Williams (Charlotte), is a section of a larger work, “Morning Honeysuckle, Sunday’s Greed.” Bringing in hip hop, Southern Baptist Church rhythms and southeastern Drumline, the dance explores the physical resistance of oppression in the United States and the celebration of perseverance by African Americans.
The Greensboro performances of the NC Dance Festival are sponsored by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s Performing Arts Medicine Clinic, Andrew Bowen Studios, Downtown Greensboro, Inc., with additional support from the NC Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
The October 7 School performance is supported by Lincoln Financial Group and individual donors and sponsors.
The season will feature other ongoing projects and events, including:
● In-person and virtual Monthly Dancer Chats
○ NCDF’s monthly informal network-building events will continue, with in-person gatherings interspersed with virtual meetings.
● Artist in Residence
○ The NC Dance Festival welcomed 8 Artists in Residence into their Greensboro studio for the 22-23 season. This initiative nurtures North Carolina choreographers and supports the development of high-quality dance work. Current artists are: Casey Avaunt, Rae Cozart, Jiwon Ha, Janice Lancaster, Carrie Plew, Caitlyn Schrader, Jurne Smith, and Alexandra Joye Warren.
For more information on the NC Dance Festival: https://danceproject.org/ncdf/
List of Artists involved in Creative Collaboration Exchange and Performance:
Amelia Renee Byrd (Greensboro) holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Theatre/Dance and a Bachelor of Professional Studies alongside a teaching licensure in K-12 Dance Education from the University of Memphis. Amelia was the Dance Educator at Colonial Middle School for the Creative and Performing Arts and a member of Project: Motion Dance Collective in Memphis, TN. Amelia has presented work with Project: Motion, the University of Memphis Theatre and Dance Department, the UNC-Greensboro School of Dance, Playhouse on the Square’s Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory and the Greensboro Fringe Festival. Amelia is a 2014 graduate of UNC-Greensboro, receiving a MFA in Dance/Choreography and is currently working as the Dance Educator at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts in High Point, NC and she also serves as co-lead Dance Educator for Guilford County Schools. Amelia is formerly a member of JOYEMOVEMENT, a dance company in Greensboro, NC having performed for four seasons. Amelia is also a board member for the North Carolina Dance Education Organization (NCDEO) serving in the position of Dance Advocacy.
Amelia was recently in the 2021 cohort of the North Carolina Dance Festival’s Artists-In-Residence program.
Caitlin Dutton-Reaver (Durham) is a SUNY Purchase graduate, studied at the London Contemporary Dance School, and holds an MFA from Montclair State University. She has performed on concert dance stages and site-specific venues in New York, California, Georgia, and London for choreographers/companies such as Jody Oberfelder, Regina Nejman, Calpulli Danza Mexicana, Amalgamate Dance Company, Lane Gifford, Rosalind Newman, Nelly van Bommel, Backhausdance, Motion/TRIBE, Lauri Stallings, and Richard Alston. Starting in 2015, she devoted the bulk of her career to Third Rail Project’s Bessie award-winning immersive theater production Then She Fell with nearly 1,100 performances in three roles. Caitlin has been Durham-based since 2020 and teaching modern at Dance Project since 2021 following an artist residency with NC Dance Festival.
Tommy Noonan (Saxapahaw) is a director, choreographer and performer currently based in Saxapahaw, NC, and co-founder of Culture Mill. His work has been presented extensively throughout Germany, France, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Mexico. Tommy has written texts for publication in Revisita Obscena (Portugal) and Freies Theater Journal (Austria) and the Performance Journal (New York City). His conversations on performance and public space have appeared in the acclaimed: “Guidebook of Alternative Nows”. He directed “The Engagement” for the Maxim Gorki Theater’s Heinrich von Kleist festival in Berlin and continues to tour his works such as “Wilderness”, “What Doesn’t Work”, and “Brother Brother”. Tommy regularly teaches classes and workshops both internationally as well as locally in North Carolina (the American Dance Festival Studios, Carolina Friends School, University of North Carolina graduate program in Theater Studies, Elon University).
Jasmine Powell (Hillsborough) is a creative expressionist from Hillsborough, NC, who grew up in the Durham dance community. Following her BA from Oberlin College, and MFA from Hollins University in collaboration with Frankfurt University for Music and Performing Arts, she further investigates the interrelationship of embodied opposites in dance.
Through her teaching, Jasmine joyfully brings cultural history, technique, and the creative process to the dance curriculum as a Performing Arts Professor at Elon University. Outside of academia, her passions have led her to dance with Philadanco, become Horton technique certified by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center, and work with notable choreographers: Dianne McIntyre, Milton Myers, Ronald K. Brown, Okwui Okpokwasili, Justin Tornow, Kristin Taylor Duncan and Culture Mill. Performing locally, Jasmine stays connected to her NC home by sharing the stage with COMPANY and KT Dance Collective. With her artistry, she supports various arts organizations such as NC Dance Festival, American Dance Festival, Wake Forest Dance Festival, Carolina Performing Arts, Culture Mill, Living Arts Collective, and Hillsborough Independent Dance Artists.
Nicole Vaughan-Diaz (Asheville) is a choreographer and performer, newly based in Asheville, NC, and is a current member of Kate Weare Company (2013-); performing originating roles as part of the companies Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) and Joyce Theater seasons, among many others. Additionally, she has performed works by Sasha Waltz, Kate Hilliard, Luke Murphy, and ODC Theater of San Francisco. In 2013, Vaughan-Diaz graduated cum laude from the University of South Florida, receiving a BFA in dance performance, where she was awarded the BRAVO and Hope Rietschlin scholarship awards for exceptional artistry and performance. Vaughan-Diaz is now devoting time to explore her emergence as a choreographer and filmmaker under the title NVD Project. Her work has premiered at venues, including: Judson Memorial Church (NY), The Public Theater (NY), Arts on Site (NY), and Kauffman Concert Hall at 92NY (NY). In 2019, Vaughan-Diaz was awarded the Challenge Winner Award of the 24th Annual DanceNOW Festival at The Public Theater in New York City, and the development of her work has been supported by Connecticut-based residency The Dragon’s Egg and DanceNOW of NYC.
Tamara Williams (Charlotte) is a native of Augusta, GA. She earned her BFA in Dance from Florida State University, and is a certified GYROTONIC(R) Trainer, Reiki Practitioner and Capoeirista. She received her MFA in Dance from Hollins University in collaboration with The American Dance Festival, The Forsythe Company, and Frankfurt University in Frankfurt, Germany. Tamara's choreography has been performed nationally and internationally in Belgrade, Serbia; Basel, Switzerland; Trinidad & Tobago; Salvador, Brazil; Kingston, Jamaica; and Puebla, Mexico. Tamara has trained intensely in Bahia, Brazil in Silvestre Technique, samba roots and African-Brazilian dance. Tamara has taught master classes in New York City, San Diego, San Antonio, Atlanta, Tallahassee, Charlotte, Altoona, Trinidad, Mexico and Jamaica.
She offers free master classes to the general public through Moving Spirits, Inc. She has worked as a Program Director for the Arts and Literacy Program in Brooklyn and is dedicated to continuous work in underprivileged communities.
Tamara is an Assistant Professor of Dance at The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
About NCDF: The NC Dance Festival, a production of the Dance Project, is an annual touring showcase of modern and contemporary choreography by NC artists. Dance Project, Inc., founded by Jan Van Dyke and now directed by Anne Morris and Lauren Joyner, is a non-profit organization that has been operating in North Carolina since 1989, coordinating the NC Dance Festival, running a community studio, the School at City Arts, and managing the Van Dyke Dance Group. The Festival establishes a network of venues for professional regional choreography and performance, expanding accessibility of dance throughout the state while raising the profile of North Carolina’s own artists. Our vision is to create a stronger community through dance. The North Carolina Dance Festival has been supported by state and local arts councils as well as local and national foundations and individual donations. For more information, please visit our website (www.danceproject.org/ncdf).
