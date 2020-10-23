National Recording Artist Itz Fletcher returns home to Winston-Salem for a shoe drive labeled as Kicks for Kids. This shoe drive is a partnership with Care 2 Love Inc, a local non-profit.
As well as with Young Heat, a group of young entrepreneurs that buy and resale shoes. The goal of this shoe drive is to collect 300+ gently used and new shoes for underprivileged kids and the homeless population in the Triad.
Therefore the artist has taken a break from touring and promoting his sophomore album entitled, Testimony. That is scheduled for release in the near future.
This event will take place on Oct. 24, 2020 from 2pm-6pm. At 3535 N. Patterson Ave Winston-Salem, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.