NASCAR Legends, Country Music Headliners Serving As Dignitaries During NASCAR All-Star Race Week
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (May 15, 2023) – A who’s who of NASCAR’s greatest legends and a powerful cast of country music performers are among an extended roster of dignitaries who will make appearances during NASCAR All-Star Race week, May 16-21, at revitalized North Wilkesboro Speedway.
NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip, the winningest drivers in North Wilkesboro Speedway history, will serve as co-Grand Marshals for the prestigious race, where a select field of the world’s best stock car racers will battle on the revered .625-mile short track in a non-points, winner-take-all showdown, to earn a lucrative $1 million payday.
Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon, who won the last Cup Series race held at NWS in 1996, and his then crew chief, Ray Evernham, will also serve in special roles -- as honorary Pace Car driver and Honorary Starter -- to help get the NASCAR All-Star Race underway on Sunday evening (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio).
On Saturday, more NASCAR legends will take part in the festivities, as former NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions Ron Hornaday Jr. and Mike Skinner and two-time Cup Series champion crew chief Jeff Hammond will help count down to the green flag by serving in various pre-race roles for the Tyson 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race (1:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN Radio).
Meanwhile, a host of the hottest talent in country music will be performing throughout All-Star week on the Fan Zone stage and during pre-race ceremonies, including Dierks Bentley, Midland, Chase Rice, Kameron Marlowe, Hannah Dasher, Tim Dugger and rising stars Josh Ross and Alex Key.
Multi-platinum entertainer Bentley, a fan-favorite country performer with a smooth delivery and a catalog full of popular songs, including 21 No. 1 hits, will command the stage during the pre-race concert on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. just hours before the start of the All-Star Race.
Fans who attend All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil Company will be treated to performances by two of the hottest country acts, Midland and Chase Rice. Texas-based Midland will crank out their top hits with their distinctive groovy sound and will be followed by Rice, an Asheville, N.C. native who played football for the University of North Carolina and also served as a pit crew member for Hendrick Motorsports, where he was a part of two championship winning teams with Jimmie Johnson. With 2.2 million albums sold, Rice’s loyal fanbase continues to swell.
North Carolina native Marlowe will perform Sunday’s National Anthem. The former contestant on NBC’s The Voice and former Kannapolis resident is now one of Nashville’s most promising singer-songwriters.
Most recently added to the NASCAR All-Star week dignitary lineup, Dasher is a country music performer and social media influencer. Critically acclaimed by Rolling Stone and Billboard, Dasher is known for her 1.5 million TikTok followers through her “Stand By Your Pan” viral cooking and music series. She will perform “God Bless America” during Sunday’s pre-race ceremonies prior to the start of the NASCAR All-Star Open (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN Radio).
NASCAR All-Star Race weekend ticket packages for all Friday/Saturday/Sunday activities, including NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice and qualifying sessions the Pit Crew Challenge; Midland, Chase Rice and Dierks Bentley concerts; NASCAR All-Star Open; NASCAR All-Star Race and Tyson 250 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race are on sale. A full race week schedule can be accessed by clicking here.
Single-day tickets for All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil – featuring the All-Star Race Pit Crew Challenge on May 20, and the Tyson 250 and All-Star Race heat races on May 21, are also on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com. Single-day tickets are also on sale for the ASA Stars National Tour ECMD 150 on May 16, and the May 17 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour doubleheader featuring the Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 and the Window World 125.
