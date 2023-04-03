N.C. A&T’s National Award-Winning Richard B. Harrison Players Closes Season with “Dreamgirls”
EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (April 3, 2023) – The powerhouse musical “Dreamgirls,” with book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, is one of the most celebrated American musicals of the 20th century. It is a sweeping and inspirational journey through American pop music that chronicles one Motown girl group’s rise from obscurity to superstardom. Inspired by the stories of R&B’s popular superstars, including The Supremes, James Brown, and the roster of artists that helped change the landscape of popular music in the 60s and 70s, “Dreamgirls” is a true depiction of the music business.
Synopsis:
Main characters Effie, Lorrell and Deena have grown up together. They are young, determined and talented. They have a dream to be the next big girl group on the radio, no matter the cost. When a ruthless manager discovers them at a local talent show with his own agenda for fame, they are propelled into a world where dreams come true, and success can tear apart even the strongest of relationships.
This depiction of “Dreamgirls,” directed by Miller Lucky Jr., with musical direction by Jonovan Cooper, Ph.D., and choreography by Jordan Hankerson, is a must-see story of ambition, hope and betrayal.
Production Dates and Times
Thursday, April 27, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 29, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 30, 3 p.m.
Performance Location:
Harrison Auditorium on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University
Cost:
Adults - $17
Senior citizens and non-A&T students - $11
Children 12 and younger - $6
A&T students – free with Aggie One Card
For tickets, call 336-334-7749 or visit www.ncataggies.com
About North Carolina A&T State University
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is the nation’s largest historically Black university, as well as its top ranked (Money magazine, Best Colleges). It is a land-grant, doctoral university, classified as “high research” by the Carnegie Foundation and a constituent member of the University of North Carolina System. A&T is known for its leadership in producing graduates in engineering, agriculture and other STEM fields. The university was founded in 1891 and is located in Greensboro, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.