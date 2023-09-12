EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (Sept. 12, 2023) - The annual North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University Aggie Alumni Homecoming Concert has a headliner this year that guarantees to give Aggies “Chills.” On Friday, Nov. 3, The Foundation for N.C. A&T State University, Inc., will host “An Evening with Charlie Wilson.”
The Aggie Alumni Homecoming Concert will include a dinner for all ticket holders that begins at 7:15 p.m. The show time for the concert is 8:30 p.m. in the Guilford Ballroom at The Koury Convention Center, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Wilson, a native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, rose to fame in the 1970s and ‘80s as the lead singer of The Gap Band. The group was best known for hits such as “Outstanding,” “Yearning for Your Love,” “Early in the Morning,” “Party Train,” “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” and many more.
In the early 2000s, Wilson embarked on a solo career, releasing hits such as “Without You,” “Charlie, Last Name Wilson,” “There Goes My Baby,” “You Are,” “I’m Blessed,” and “Chills.” He has topped the R&B charts with 13 number ones that have garnered 13 Grammy® nominations.
In addition, Wilson was named Billboard’s Top Adult Male R&B Artist in 2009 and 2020, as well as Billboard’s Top Adult R&B Male Artist with the most number ones in three decades. In 2009, he received the Soul Train Icon Award, and in 2013, the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards and the Trumpet Awards.
For ticket sales, the Office of Alumni Relations will conduct a donor priority period the week of Sept. 21. Ticket sales will open to the general public the week of Sept. 25.
