Russell Henderson is a local singer/songwriter that lives in Whitsett, NC. He has been in the music industry for over 25 years, releasing his 1st album “Standing Here Looking Down…” in 2000. He has toured in NC, SC, FL, putting his music out there for all to enjoy. He just released a new album on June 18th, 2021, titled Mudlarking, which features nine new songs including Sunny Skies, Coastline and Bottle of Bourbon. You can find this album on all streaming services including Amazon, Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, or get a physical copy on his website or at one of his upcoming shows. Along with his original music, you can catch some of your favorite classics as well. Russell covers a wide range of music such as the Beatles, Gin Blossoms and Pink Floyd just to name a few.
WEBSITES:
https://russellhenderson.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/themusicofrussellhenderson
(Mudlarking Direct Link) https://russellhenderson.bandcamp.com/album/mudlarking
UPCOMING SHOWS:
7-17-21 Bull City Ciderworks – Lexington, NC 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
7-22-21 Nash Street Tavern- Hillsborough, NC 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
7-23-21 Bull City Ciderworks- Greensboro, NC 6:00 PM- 8:30 PM
7-24-21 Midsummer Brewing- Westfield, NC 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
8-6-21 Bull City Ciderworks- Greensboro, NC 6:00 – 8:30 PM
8-13-21 Pennrose Country Club- Reidsville, NC 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
8-21-21 Bull City Ciderworks- Lexington, NC 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
