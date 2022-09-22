Musician Jonovan Cooper in Residency at the Hyers October 3-9
GREENSBORO, NC (September 21, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will host musician Jonovan Cooper for an artist Residency At The Hyers October 3-9. The residency will feature free workshops during the week and will end with a performance of Ethiopian influenced jazz band tEwEsta at 4 pm on Sunday, October 9 at the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre, in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The workshops are free. The concert is $10 and tickets are available in advance online.
Workshop Schedule
An Introduction to Ethiopian Music
Monday, October 3, 7 pm
Audience members may bring instruments and learn Ethiopian pentatonic scales to understand and recognize the sound of Ethiopian music. This event is free to attend.
The Culture and History of Ethiopian Music
Friday, October 7, 6 pm
Learn about the culture and history of Ethiopian music from Ethiopian musician and doctoral engineering student, Amanuel Abrdo Tereda. This event takes place during First Friday and is free to attend.
tEwEsta Performance
Sunday, October 9, 4 pm
Cooper’s band, tEwEsta, will perform compositions of Ethiopian-influenced jazz. Tickets are $10 and available online.
About Jonovan Cooper
A native of Windsor, NC, Dr. Cooper, is a 1998 graduate of North Carolina Central University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Music and a Bachelor of Music in Jazz. Cooper also obtained a Master of Music in Music Education from Norfolk State University, a master’s degree in business administration from American Intercontinental University, and a Doctor of Musical Arts from American Conservatory of Music.
Cooper has performed as a member of the US Navy Band as well as on cruise ships, in stage plays, musicals, music ministries, the 70s show band Right On and more. He has performed with some of the world’s greatest musicians including Louis Belson, Chuck Mangione, and Ronan Tynan to name a few. Has opened for The Four Tops, Isaac Hayes, Russell Batiste, and The Commodores. Notable Ethiopian musicians he performed with include Mulatu Astatke, Teddy Afro, Abegaz Shiota, Lily Tilahun, Henock Temesgen, Teferi Assefa and others. As a resident in Ethiopia for a decade, he performed for the nation’s highest leaders including the prime minister and became highly sought after to perform for the embassies of various nations within the country.
Cooper recently returned to NC with his wife and sons when he accepted an offer to teach at NC A&T State University in Greensboro, NC as the jazz band director. Now that he’s back in the states, he wants to extend what he learned while in Ethiopia to further develop his compositions. Still intrigued by the culture and music of the country, he has formed a new band called tEwEsta, which means “recall.” Learn more about Cooper at jonovancooper.wixsite.com/jonovan.
About The Residency at the Hyers
This program offered by Creative Greensboro provides rent-free, up to six-week residencies for dance, theatre, music, film, and poetry projects led by Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations. For more information about the residency, contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro and other low-cost or free ways to use space within the Greensboro Cultural Center, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
Photos provided by Cooper to Creative Greensboro with permission to reprint.
