Musical Comedy Cult Classic RUTHLESS! Comes to High Point March 4-6
High Point Community Theatre’s RUTHLESS!: THE MUSICAL will bring laughter and mayhem to Centennial Station Arts Center March 4-6.
RUTHLESS! famously spoofs Broadway musicals such as GYPSY and MAME as well as classic films like THE BAD SEED and ALL ABOUT EVE. RUTHLESS! is a hilarious romp through the world of Broadway, child acting, parenthood, and unbridled ambition.
With a book and lyrics by Joel Paley and music by Marvin Laird, RUTHLESS! tells the story of eight-year old child actress Tina Denmark (Delaney Grider), her split personality mother Judy (Courtney Lowe), her stylish but strangely familiar talent agent Sylvia St. Croix (Mike Lasley), her theatre critic grandmother Lita Encore (Wilson Mericle) and the personal assistant Eve (Linnea Bethany) who makes us want to fasten our seatbelts in anticipation of an outrageous ride.
The role of Frederick Denmark will be played by different guest stars each night, including High Point’s Jim Morgan, Patrick Chapin and David Briggs.
“We wanted to fill our 46th season with laughter and fun… and RUTHLESS! is the perfect addition to that lineup,” said RUTHLESS! Director and HPCT Board Member Matt Lowe. “There are playful digs about life in theater and children in theater. It’s just ridiculously fun, very campy and so over-the-top. Truly non-stop laughs”
All performances will be at Centennial Station Arts Center (121 S. Centennial Street, High Point) March 4 and 5 at 7:30 PM and March 5 and 6 at 2:00 PM. Purchase tickets at www.hpct.net, by calling the High Point Theatre Box Office M-F (12pm-5pm) at 336-887-3001 or at the door 1 hour before curtain. Ticket prices range from $20 to $25. Thursday night’s (3/3) final dress rehearsal is open to the public and is Pay-What-You-Can at the door. RUTHLESS does contain adult language, humor and situations.
High Point Community Theatre is 501c3 non-profit organization run entirely by volunteers. This is HPCT’s 46th year of bringing quality live theatre to High Point and the surrounding areas. HPCT presented Monty Python’s SPAMALOT in October and its 7th annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL in December. After RUTHLESS!, HPCT will wrap up its 2021-22 mainstage season in May with the magical fairy-tale favorite Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA at High Point Theatre.
