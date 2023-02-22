If plans presented by Greensboro coliseum manager Matt Brown and architects from CPL to Greensboro City Council members and officials come to fruition, a large downtown live music venue will be built on the entire 100 Block of North Church Street, as bounded on the north by E. Friendly Avenue and on the south by E. Market Street, and extending two blocks east to the railway embankment. Like the Coliseum and Tanger Center, it will be owned and run by the city.
City representatives have yet to publicly state just how large the proposed venue will be, how many seats its outdoor amphitheater and indoor auditorium will hold, how much it will cost, or how it will be funded. In fact, no city official has publicly released any information beyond the emails and three-page architectural presentation sent to downtown property owner Eric Robert in compliance with a public information request he filed on January 27.
On February 13, city public records administrator Kurt Brenneman sent Robert the following email:
“In response to your public records request concerning the proposed downtown entertainment venue, specifically all correspondence re (sic) the proposed downtown entertainment venue, the Greensboro Information Technology Department searched the City’s email archive and retrieved 77 responsive emails.”
Those responsive emails began with an invitation sent by Greensboro Coliseum Managing Director Matt Brown on Nov. 10, 2022. It was addressed to Nancy Hoffman, city council representative for District 4, and Zack Matheny, the District 3 representative who is also president of the city-funded nonprofit Downtown Greensboro. Other recipients included Maddison Carroll, Chief of Staff and Director of Hotel Operations at The Carroll Companies; Mark Brazil, CEO of the Wyndham Championship; Laura Way, President and CEO of ArtsGreensboro; and Amy Grossman, President and CEO of the NC Folk Festival; as well as Ken Mayer, Todd Dalton and Andy Park from the architectural firm CPL.
Brown, who sent the initial email announcing the presentation, is also the Managing Director of the Stephen Tanger Center for Performing Arts, and with a salary of $368,392, the highest-paid public official in the City of Greensboro and the Triad.
“On behalf of Mayor Vaughan and City Manager Jaiyeoba,” wrote Brown, “I would like to invite you to attend a luncheon and presentation by the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the talented team of Architects from CPL of a proposed new downtown live entertainment venue. I believe this proposed new venue can both serve many of the Community and Arts organizations and patrons that each of you represents and can also be an alternative source of critical revenues to support your missions.”
Most of the emails released to Robert consisted of respondents stating whether or not they could attend, and in the case of Matheny, expressing concern that this was the first he was informed about the project, to which Brown replied by apologizing for not scheduling a separate meeting with Matheny and Hoffman before the larger one. However, there were a few more nuggets of information about the proposed venue.
A November 15 email from Brown to CPL’s Ken Mayer contained the following statement: “Tomorrow is with the City Manager and one CCM [City Council Member] Nancy Hoffman, who is an advocate for the Folk Festival finding other sources of revenue to remain in business and for the Cultural Arts and or GBO Arts using this type of venue to attract more Art type events.” It also stated that City Manager Jaiyeoba “wants to develop the Depot into a Food Hall and wants us to consider how the two venues can work together.”
Robert responded to the public release of these emails by complaining to Brenneman that this response did not comply with his public information request, as there were no attached plans or schematics for the site, nor was there any location given for the venue. On February 15, Karen Sharpe from the City Manager’s office sent Robert a PDF of 3 slides with the title “Friendly Market Music Hall,” the proposed name for the venue.
The first slide, Exterior Rendering 1, is an artist’s conception of the entrance to the venue at night, with a large illuminated “FMMH” logo/statue, box office, and in the left of the frame, what appears to be an outdoor amphitheater. Slide 2, Phase 1 Site Plan, depicts what appears to be the indoor venue, while Slide 3, Phase 2 Site Plan, appears to depict a large outdoor amphitheater covering the 100 block of N. Church Street, in the area currently occupied by the Lincoln Financial Building.
After Robert publicly posted these slides to Facebook, YES! Weekly reached out to city council representative Nancy Hoffman, in whose District 4 this venue would be built, to confirm both the plans and location.
“It is the block where Lincoln [Financial] is,” replied Hoffman in a text on Friday. She also wrote, “much of which the city owns and uses for Park and Rec.” Hoffman was apparently referring to the city’s Park Operations Division at 320 E. Friendly Avenue.
The largest single tract on the block to be occupied by the proposed Market Friendly Music Hall is the Lincoln Financial building, which is owned by Jefferson Pilot, and which has a listed tax value of $2,055,200. The south side of the block also includes the buildings at 311-13 E. Market Street, which is owned by Trace Holdings LLC, has an assessed tax value of $581,500. These properties include Mitchell’s Clothing, which first opened its doors in 1939; Revision Vintage; and The Queen’s Royal Beauty Bar. These buildings, one an 84-year-old community landmark featured on the PBS show My Home, NC, would have to be purchased and bulldozed for the venue to be constructed.
When asked if she could comment on what her constituents can look forward to regarding the Market Friendly Music Hall, Hoffman said “it’s much too preliminary,” but added “thanks for reaching out” and “stay in touch.”
Neither Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan nor Coliseum Manager Brown has responded to a request for comment.
One person who did have a comment after the site plans were posted to Facebook is Drew Brown, attorney for Rocko Scarfone, owner of the Cone Denim Entertainment Center at 117 S. Elm Street.
“It is obvious from looking at this document that this has been in the works for a number of years,” said Brown. “Now it is clear why the city has potentially destroyed my client’s business.”
As previously reported, Scarfone is suing the city over his claim that the ongoing construction of the February One Parking Deck on Davie Street, which began in 2017 and is still uncompleted, has made it impossible for Scarfone to book A-list acts like Dave Chappell (who opened the venue in 2014), as the construction has been built onto his easement and blocks the rear entrance that previously gave tour buses, road crews, security, and talent easy and safe access to the dressing room, green room, and stage.
“I am perplexed as to why the City and Downtown Greensboro needs yet another live music venue,” said Scarfone in an email, “considering the City already has the Coliseum, Piedmont Hall, and The White Oak Amphitheatre, and just spent almost $80 million building the Tanger Performing Arts Center. Downtown Greensboro already has numerous live music venues such as Carolina Theater and Triad Stage. How can this project not impact other venues and how much is it going to cost the taxpayers?”
Ian McDowell is the author of two published novels, numerous anthologized short stories, and a whole lot of nonfiction and journalism, some of which he’s proud of and none of which he’s ashamed of.
