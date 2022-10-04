Musical Ambassadors of the U.S. Air Force Set to Perform Free Community Concert
HIGH POINT, N.C. (Oct. 4, 2022) – The High Point Theatre will host the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band from Langley-Eustis AFB, Virginia on Tuesday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m. The theatre, High Point Enterprise and the Heroes Center are proud co-sponsors of this free performance for Triad residents.
The USAF Concert Band features the diverse talents of 40 professional musicians whose commitment to excellence has earned worldwide acclaim and military distinction. The band incorporates a variety of renditions of great orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic favorites.
Activated in 1941, The United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band has a rich history of inspiring public patriotism and enhancing esprit de corps among all the US military service branches. These world-class musicians are stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. They travel throughout the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, presenting over 300 events annually for the public and in support of Airman morale and protocol events. The USAF Heritage of America Concert Band remains at the forefront of communicating Air Force core values and preserving and enriching America's military and musical heritage into the 21st century.
Although a free concert, tickets will be required. A limit of four tickets per order will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets may be obtained from the High Point Theatre box office or at the High Point Enterprise during regular business hours, or by mail through the High Point Theatre box office. To obtain concert tickets by mail, please send a self-addressed, stamped envelope, including number of tickets desired, to: Tickets-USAF Heritage of America Band, High Point Theatre Box Office, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, NC 27260.
A full-service, state-of-the-art, downtown venue with excellent visibility, high-quality sound and lighting, as well as projection and streaming capabilities, High Point Theatre customizes every production for patrons and rental clients. Located within the International Home Furnishings Center, the worldwide headquarters for High Point Furniture Market, High Point Theatre offers a 900-seat performing arts auditorium with continental-style seating.
The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community’s human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America.
For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.
