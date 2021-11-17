Music organization fights mental illness

“When we lose an artist, we not only lose their talent, we lose a human being,” said organizers, who consider musicians a true treasure. “Let’s not allow depression, mental illness, or substance abuse to stop the music. Let’s start helping our artists be good to themselves.”
For co-founder, and Winston bluesman, Ed Bumgardner, motivation for the project came simple, albeit heavy. “After the deaths of too many musician friends to suicide and substance abuse, it became impossible to not try and use the positive force of music to enforce some sort of change.”
The numbers are stark. A 2018 study from the Music Industry Research Association found that the number of musicians experiencing symptoms of depression is double that of the general adult population — and experiencing suicidal thoughts at an almost four-times higher rate. Substance abuse is prevalent. The pandemic has exacerbated issues related to mental illness all-around.
To address the needs and provide services, the Be Good to Yourself project has formed partnerships with Abundance NC, MindPath Care Centers, and The SIMS Foundation.
Bumgardner is particularly excited to help bring SIMS to our state. “They’ve grown into becoming the gold standard for providing mental-health treatment within the vast music community of Texas,” Bumgardner said, noting the organization’s upcoming move to Raleigh; and praising its comprehensive approach in offering aid to immediate families of musicians, as well as services to a range of industry personnel and venue operators. “We couldn’t be more delighted in this partnership that will help them, and Be Good To Yourself, become entrenched in North Carolina’s fertile musical community.“
Bumgardner cemented the project’s foundation through the DeFacto Brothers, a houseband of old friends bonded for a cause. “It’s without question the most satisfying and gratifying musical experience of my life,” he said. Like their own little Ramones, the group lists themselves as Joe Louis DeFacto, Dean Paul DeFacto, Touché DeFacto, Dee Dee “3-D” DeFacto, and Country Joe DeFacto.
“As the Funk Brothers were to Motown, the Swampers were to Muscle Shoals, and the Wrecking Crew were to the West Coast pop scene, the DeFacto Brothers are to Be Good to Yourself,” they said. In the outside world, Bumgardner’s DeFacto brethren are a mix of “imports” from his late Winston-Salem blues outfit, Luxuriant Sedans (Rob Slater and Gino Grandinetti) joined by Larry Carman and Chris Garges. Mike Allen offered to consult. More than 60 artists lent their craft. “The artists believed in the cause and trusted us as musicians and humans,” Bumgardner said. “This bond is at the heart of what makes the musical offerings so special.”
Britt Harper Uzzell, (aka Snüzz) is one Triad artist proud to be involved with the project. “Being a musician is a high-risk occupation and since most health insurance is employer-based many are left without coverage,” he explained of its significance. “Even with coverage, there are other things to contend with like low pay and uncertainty at every level. With that in mind, it was a wonderful and worthy cause with which to lend my time plus I have tremendous love and respect for all involved.”
Production began in 2019, with primary work via Garges’ Old House Studio in Charlotte. The result presents 27 songs split over a 23-track LP and four-song EP, with a “Ten Choice Cuts” special vinyl release to showcase an array of NC talent — and notable band-swapping, with Snüzz covering “Away With Love” by Peter Holsapple; and Don Dixon doing “Getaway Car” by Snüzz.
“Holsapple was a big vocal influence on me as a maturing musician trying to discover my own voice and so it’s a double thrill to get to pay homage to that influence by singing one of his tunes,” Uzzell said. “I’ve admired Dixon for most of my music career,” he added, “it’s surreal to have an NC legend putting his own original stamp on my song.” Jeffrey Dean Foster and his daughter, Ava Louise Foster, partake in the swap on “Ruby Beach,” originally by the Houston Brothers. And Ben Folds’ “Late” is reimagined by John Elderkin (The Popes, Mad Crush) with a string quartet (featuring members of the Charlotte Symphony) arranged by Ron Brendle.
But the covers aren’t limited to NC artist-origins. Doug Davis soulfully resonates the title track, “Be Good to Yourself,” (written by Andy Fraser from Free). There’s a version of Hendrix’s “Manic Depression,” along with Edgard Winter’s “Frankenstein.” Libby Rodenbough takes on Travis’ “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?”; and Bo Diddley’s “Pills,” (made notorious by the New York Dolls) gets a treatment featuring Bruce Hazel (Temperance League). Underlying the significance of the project, Bruce Piephoff’s version of Justin Townes Earle’s “The Saint Of Lost Causes,” was recorded just before Earle’s death by overdose.
Meanwhile, Mitch Easter covers Big Star’s “There was a Light” (along with Peter Holsapple). A previously unreleased Easter tune, “While The World Careens,” was added to the mix thanks to Garges. An original from Peter May (“Short Flight to Jordan”) graces the LP, with May’s “You Are Sacred,” appearing on the “Be Good To Yourself: Snacks Vol. 1” four-track EP.
Possibilities of a “Snacks Vol. 2” echo with intentions to expand outreach beyond MindPath Care Centers in the Triad, Triangle, and Charlotte areas. “We wish we could’ve delved deeper into Asheville and Wilmington, but, after two years of working, we had to stop at 27 releasable songs,” Bumgardner explained. “Future releases will draw even further from the well of North Carolina talent.”
With the record itself offering a tangible reward, the Be Good to Yourself project ultimately serves as a gateway — with tax-deductible opportunities for folks to submit single donations or sponsor counseling sessions for musicians in single, monthly, or yearly allotments.
Taking things live, Charles Latham and The Borrowed Band are playing a “Be Good to Yourself” fundraiser at The Glass Jug Beer Lab in Durham on Nov. 20. Upcoming shows from featured artists include Bruce Piephoff at Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Greensboro on Nov. 21. Rodenbough’s group, Mipso, will be at the Ramkat on Dec. 3.
As the holidays roll, Bumgardner and his DeFacto Brothers consider their time, energy, and $30,000 in production costs they’ve invested as a contribution to wellbeing. “This money won’t be recouped,” they said. “It’s our gift in hopes that no more friends and colleagues will suffer because they can’t afford treatment.”
Ideally, fans will lend support in kind. “We hope people will respond, buy some music and merch, tell their friends, or, better still, buy multiple copies to give as Christmas presents,” Bumgardner said. “It sounds like a cliche, but Be Good To Yourself is literally a gift that keeps on giving,” he added. “Helping save lives — what could be more gratifying than that?”
The “Be Good to Yourself Project” is underway. The album is out now.
