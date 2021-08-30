West Jefferson, NC (August 30, 2021) -On Saturday, September 11, we will honor our First Responders and remember those we lost on 9-11-01. Saloon Studios Live’s 2021 outdoor concert series will close with their Music on the Mountain Festival, on the festival stage. All ticket proceeds will benefit the West Jefferson Police Department.
All tickets are just $20 for a full afternoon of music featuring five bands: Matt Bizzell, Cane Mill Road, Tres Cerveza, Littlewood & Friends and Blue Country. The gate will open at 2 PM, and the music will begin at 3 PM and go until dusk that evening.
The friendly staff at Saloon Studios Live hopes you can join them for this very special event.
Advance ticket purchase is recommended, as ticket sales may be limited at the gate on the day of the show. Get your tickets online at https://saloonstudioslive.com/product/music-on-the-mountain-festival-2/. For more information visit https://saloonstudioslive.com/ or call (336) 877-2374.
Saloon Studios Live hosts several events throughout the year, from 19th-century-themed events with cattle rustlers, jailbreaks, Civil War presentations, gunfights, weaving and blacksmith demonstrations to musical festivals, classic rock legend concerts and band competitions in an array of music genres such as rock, jazz, country, bluegrass and Americana
Saloon Studios Live is located at 313 Old West Road in West Jefferson, off Mulatto Mountain Road.
