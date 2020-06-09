Black lives matter within music—the soundscape we know wouldn’t exist without black artists. Across the country, people are taking to the streets for black lives and against police brutality. Downtowns and major roadways have been filled with daily demonstrations, while the forefront soundtrack rings of marching feet and cries of the people—sweet music of its own—musicians and artists continue carrying the tunes in this time of unrest. As the tip of racism rears its head through the horrors of aggressive authority during a pandemic, it sheds light on the iceberg of systemic issues—like health disparity and income inequality—floating below.
“Almost everything in the entertainment world drips with the influence of black culture,” said vocalist SunQueen Kelcey Ledbetter, who’s seen her breakout year as a full-time musician challenged by COVID-19. “What’s ironic is that black communities are the most negatively affected by the socioeconomic disparities of the coronavirus,” she added.
According to a study by Amfar, the Foundation for AIDS Research, counties with a black majority account for more than half of all COVID-19 cases and almost 60% of deaths. “I think it’s important to examine how much we need artists and musicians,” Ledbetter continued. “Even though live shows got canceled, our art— in particular ‘Black Art’—was still in high demand and deemed essential by the world. People wanted a show, whether it was online or not.”
But being in demand doesn’t necessarily pay the bills.
“I’ve witnessed this inequality gap firsthand and have performed for a place that paid their white artists more than their black artists,” Ledbetter continued of her experience. “We need more equity dispersed amongst our black artists. Which means we need to pay our black artists more and offer more opportunities. The same amount of money that is set aside to pay white artists should be the same, if not more, for black artists.”
Turning toward creative outlets worthy of support, Ledbetter praised the Artist Emergency Relief Fund from ArtsGreensboro. “I’ve been blessed by them since this all started,” she said of the aid distributed to local artists affected by the pandemic. Those blessings come in part, thanks to Darlene J. McClinton, ArtsGreensboro grant manager, and CEO of The Artist Bloc (a notable incubator of Triad artistry on its own). For McClinton, the value of creative works is expressed as a simple formula. “Art reminds us of the road we have traveled, and paints a vision of Greensboro’s better future ahead,” she said. In the present, artists turned Elm Street from a boarded-up sundown town into a muraled boulevard for action.
“Without creativity, we could not imagine, discover or invent,” McClinton continued. “Creative expression is a natural resource that can be utilized to propel the city of Greensboro forward in terms of cultural diversity and citizen inclusivity.”
Greensboro musician, Moor_Pluto, likewise finds cohesion and catharsis within that resource. “Musicians and artists of all sorts are the glue for our society and consciousness,” he said. “It goes unnoticed of all the little things done to make the reality presentable and attainable. We provide a release from what can seem to get too real at times.”
As artists provide release, they also lend support, turning talents into resources for protesters and agents of change. “Artists during times of rebellion and major moments in history will be the voices telling the story of the people,” said performer Haile Ferrier, who recently participated in the “Help from Home Benefit,” livestream festival hosted by WSOE 98.3 FM, which was a fundraiser for the fight against racial injustice. “Whether it be through song, dance, or poetry. Their art will live on even when the movement is over.”
“Honestly, the one take away from all of this—or the one thing that I hope people will take away—is that the industry has to change,” said WSOE general manager, Mabel Kitchens. “It needs to look like labels and companies and venues taking a step back and giving their platforms to those who could use the amplification for their voices to be heard.”
Amplification resonates for “Help From Home” performer, DJ Supa Dupa.
“The value of musicians at this time is important because we have the ability to amplify our voices through our music, so it’s easier for us to try to bring awareness to what’s going on right now,” he said with hopes of awakening unaware populations. “I just want people to educate themselves on what’s happening, and evaluate their privilege,” he added, “because that’s the only way they’ll become allies and make a real change.”
Musicians throughout North Carolina are working for that change. The band Black Surfer raised $7,000 for protestor bail funds in less than 24 hours. Ruby Deluxe, a queer bar and venue, transformed itself into a medic station during the Raleigh protests, even in the face of white supremacist vandalism and flashbang fire from Wake County deputies.
In the Triad, Greensboro musician FreedopeMajor gathered two rounds of marches, uniting thousands, and closing I-40—twice.
As unrest uncovers ugly truths, there is music in the movement and change in the air. Hopefully, leaders are listening.
