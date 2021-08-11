Music for the soul: Virginia releases new album

Life keeps going for electro-folk artist Ashley Virginia, who’ll celebrate her new album, “And Life Just Goes On Living,” Aug. 13 at Doodad Farm.
“The birds still sing, the breeze still blows, and life just goes on living,” Virginia said of the impetus encircling her upcoming release.
Playing like a diary on the heels of a major diagnosis—including Major Depressive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, and Complex-PTSD—the album, for Virginia, “has been my journey of healing through that trauma and pain.”
A classically trained multi-instrumentalist, Virginia’s musical journey began early. “I’ve been singing since I could speak,” she said, “music has always been a huge part of my life.” Piano lessons began at age five, picking up stringed instruments and songwriting as a teenager.
“The best thing it gave me was a good network of talented and kind people,” Virginia said of her time at UNC-G, where she received a Double Bachelors in Vocal Music Performance and Arts Administration in 2019. “I took a songwriting class with Mark Dillon and that was great,” she added. Dillon appears on the record, along with Kevin Beardley and Ricky Perez (Virginia’s drummer, partner, and co-producer).
Engaging the recording process entirely from their home, Virginia credits audio workshops, hosted by electro-artist Quilla, for instilling the confidence necessary for a “front seat approach” to the album’s production. “I was able to really take ownership of its direction,” she noted of the process, which employed effects from the Abbey Road Plugin Collection to mix and master digitized versions of songs she recorded through an analog tape machine.
“Essentially, you can digitally imitate equipment and acoustics from Abbey Road Studios,” she explained of the technique that adds a sense of timelessness, matching the vintage polish already exuded in her style.
With hazy hue artwork, tinted glasses and feathered hair, Virginia is—by no surprise—a big fan of classic FM-rock staples like the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, and ABBA. “The art we consume naturally influences us, whether it be conscious or unconscious,” she noted, also referencing contemporary artists like Lucy Dacus and Big Thief.
“I had been listening to Crumb while writing ‘What’s On the Way,’” she explained of the single, which provides a “nugget of wisdom peppered among the reflections, laments, and sad girl bops.” Balancing a grinding work ethic with the anxiety it brings, the song’s title came from the advice of friends. “They told me: ‘What’s on the way is already coming,’” she said. “I turned the line into a song as a reminder to myself to just be.”
Highlighting the need to focus on mental health, Virginia reckons the universal nature internal issues can carry. “Certain issues can be considered symptoms of systemic failures,” she noted, pointing to Reflections, a “deeply personal” track (written while listening to “Mother” by John Lennon.) Wrestling with ideas of love, fear, and trust, the song carries messages applicable on a larger scale. “As a general society, if we all had the love and security we needed, there wouldn’t be as many external issues to reflect upon,” she said. “We don’t take care of our people—there are a lot of hurting people, and hurting people tend to hurt other people.”
Virginia sees such personal songs as opportunities to “talk about larger issues plaguing American society,” she said—a notion encapsulated in the track “Invisible Hand,” which explores the myth of the American Dream in the face of resistance and injustice; and samples from a recording she made while being tear-gassed during the summer protests of 2020.
“It doesn’t feel real to talk about,” she said of the experience, “but it is real. It happened—in America, ‘the land of the free.’” And while injustice breeds oppression, it can also inspire community. Justin “Demeanor” Harrington, co-founder of the Haus of Lacks (a collective borne from the protests) will perform at Virginia’s album release show. “I’m super psyched to have him open,” she said. “We might even do a song together, but you’ll have to come see to find out!”
An all-ages affair, the upcoming show will be outside at Doodad Farm. “I’m psyched to play in the ways that are most safe,” Virginia explained. “Plus, Doodad is grassroots and community-run, and my album is too in a lot of ways,” she added, pointing to her Kickstarter funding. “Its release wouldn’t be possible without my community.”
As life goes on living, Virginia keeps on working. “I love sharing my music with the world,” she said—having already written her next album, with plans to record in the fall. She’s got upcoming show dates sprinkled around the state, and she’ll spend each Thursday in October at Wahoo’s as part of a Pink Floyd cover series with Sweet Dream.
But first, Ashley Virginia celebrates the release of “And Life Just Goes On Living,” with Demeanor, on Aug. 13 at Doodad Farm.
