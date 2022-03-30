MGS Presents “Cascada de Flores”
Music for a Great Space is featuring Cascada de Flores on April 8 at 7:30 in Center City Park. In collaboration with Casa Azul, MGS will feature the Mexican folklore ensemble Cascada de Flores in an evening of nostalgic songs and traditions of Mexico. The concert is free to the public and a great way to celebrate iHeart Arts Month.
Cascada de Flores, consisting of voice, guitar, and bass, brings nostalgic song and traditions of Mexico and its neighbors into simple arrangements that allow space for both improvisation and pure expression. Singer Arwen Lawrence, and guitarist Jorge Liceaga, founded Cascada de Flores in San Francisco, CA, in 1999. They began by journeying into the hidden corners of Mexico, seeking the real stories of that hugely diverse country. Opening minds and hearts to the real stories of Mexico and Latin America has become this group's unofficial mission.
Music for a Great Space (MGS) originated as an organ series to feature the Fisk Op. 82 organ, which resides at Christ United Methodist Church. MGS founders Henry & Lucy Ingram sought advice from colleagues and gathered a group of supporters to launch the concerts. After a few successful seasons, Henry and Lucy decided to branch out and invite other genres of artists and ensembles to perform on the series as well. Now offering seven concerts each season, with accompanying educational experiences, MGS presents culturally diverse programs featuring small ensemble and solo concerts. Remaining true to its history, MGS features two talented organists each season.
For more information about this concert, and in the event of inclement weather, please visit www.musicforagreatspace.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.