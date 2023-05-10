Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will return for its 44th season on June 4 with concerts in various park locations throughout Greensboro. The full schedule can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com.
Concert goers will see and hear from some longstanding favorites including the Greensboro Concert Band, Nu Blu, and the Greensboro Big Band. Several musical acts will make their MUSEP debut this summer, including the 10-piece salsa band Orquesta Internacional La Clave and Sahara Reggae.
2023 MUSEP Schedule
All concerts begin at 6 pm Sundays
• June 4, Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St.
The Greensboro Big Band (jazz/swing) and food trucks Ki s wbi’s Crazy Casserole and Scoop Zone
• June 11, White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd.
The Philharmonia of Greensboro presents c“From Screen to Stage.” Free parking and concessions available onsite.
• June 25, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.
The Greensboro Concert Band (traditional band/pops) and food trucks Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering and Sweet Cold Treats
• July 9, Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd.
Erin Blue (neosoul/R&B, 6-6:45 pm) and Dreamroot (jazz/soul, 7-7:45 pm) and food trucks Hot Diggity Dog and IceQueen Ice Cream
• July 16, Latham Park, 905 Cridland Rd.
Mike Yelverton (gospel) and food trucks Kibi’s Crazy Casserole and StayFresh Italian Ice
• July 23, Hester Park, 3906 Betula St.
Sahara Reggae (reggae) and food trucks Hot Diggity Dog and StayFresh Italian Ice
• July 30, Country Park Shelter #7, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.
Nu Blu (bluegrass) and food trucks Kibi’s Crazy Casserole and Boho Berries
• August 6, Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Dr.
Orquesta Internacional La Clave (salsa) and food trucks Taco Bros and StayFresh Italian Ice
• August 13, Keeley Park, 4100 Keeley Rd.
Banjo Earth and Friends (world/bluegrass) and food trucks Hot Diggity Dog and StayFresh Italian Ice
• August 20, Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Dr.
SunQueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares (soul/rock) and food trucks Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering and Boho Berries
• August 27, Blandwood Mansion, 447 W. Washington St.
Africa Unplugged (world beat) and food trucks Taco Bros and Boho Berries. This concert is sponsored by UNCG’s School of Music and College of Visual and Performing Arts.
MUSEP concerts are free to the public, although donations are collected to help sustain the series. In addition to concessions that will be available for purchase from food truck vendors, concert goers are welcome to bring a picnic, blanket, and lawn chairs. In the event of adverse weather, cancellation notices will be posted on www.creativegreensboro.com, Facebook, or Instagram.
The MUSEP series is presented by Creative Greensboro and sponsored by UNCG College of Visual and Performing Arts, UNCG School of Music, HealthTeam Advantage, Moore Music, Carey Sound, Fox8 and Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of the Greensboro creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
