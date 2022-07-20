Multiple Grammy Award Winning Recording Artist Brings David Phelps Gamechanger Live! Tour To Rockingham Theatre In Reidsville
Nashville, TN - The unmistakable sound of multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, David Phelps (pictured in attached jpg), will be featured in Reidsville, NC, Sat., Aug. 20 at the Rockingham Theatre. This exciting concert event begins at 7:00pm.
Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, TX, David Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist, whose gifts and talents are matched by none. Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps is constantly building on a career that has already been groundbreaking. Emerging as a leading voice in contemporary Christian music, Phelps has been winning the hearts of audiences all over the world for more than two decades. He has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. With more than a dozen solo albums to his credit, David’s electrifying voice has moved audiences from all walks of life, crossing generational and stylistic barriers.
This event, featuring David Phelps, as well as Phelps’ musical entourage, will feature many of the songs from his brand new Gamechanger recording. Like many creative people, David Phelps found himself with a lot of downtime and a desire to create during the 2020 Pandemic. Putting pen to paper and then spending time in the studio, Phelps went from being a dreamer to an inventor – and it was a GameChanger. As Phelps shares, “A dream alone isn’t enough. At some point, action has to be taken. I’m a firm believer: plan, pray and then do.” Through this 15-song album, Phelps offers songs that evoke emotion, challenge our faith, and encourage our souls. He will share many of this songs during this upcoming musical event.
Any music lover, regardless of stylistic preference, will not want to miss this special evening of worship and celebration featuring David Phelps at the Rockingham Theatre in Reidsville, NC, on Saturday, August 20. Event information may be obtained by visiting www.davidphelps.com or by calling 336-349-5673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.