MULTI-PLATINUM LEGENDS KISS RELEASE NEW ARCHIVAL TITLE WITH ‘KISS – OFF THE SOUNDBOARD: LIVE IN VIRGINIA BEACH’
CLASSIC 2004 PERFORMANCE FROM VIRGINIA BEACH IS AVAILABLE ON TRIPLE VINYL, 2-CD & DIGITAL
LOS ANGELES, CA – January 7, 2022 – On March 11, rock icons KISS will release the next installment of their Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series with KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach, recorded live at the Virginia Beach Amphitheatre on July 25th, 2004. This is the second in a series of live releases by the band and will be available to stream and download, with a 3-LP standard black vinyl set, a 2-CD set, and a limited edition 3-LP set pressed on 180g opaque green vinyl, all available exclusively through the Official KISS online store, here.
Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach finds the legendary band in the midst of their Rock The Nation Tour, which is notable for being the first full U.S. tour of the longstanding Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer lineup. The career-spanning 20-song set includes classic KISS tracks such as “Lick It Up,” “I Love It Loud,” and the worldwide smash and No. 11 1979 U.S. Billboard charting “I Was Made For Lovin’ You,” as well as perennial KISS fan favorites “Makin’ Love,” “King Of The Night Time World,” and “100,000 Years” that dig deep into the band’s astonishing 40+ year back catalog.
KISS are globally recognized as one of the greatest live bands of all time and are the creators of what is universally considered the best live album ever, 1975’s gold-certified and No. 9 Billboard charting Alive!. The KISS – Off The Soundboard series continues their storied legacy of groundbreaking live albums with a document of the spectacular, larger-than-life extravaganza that is a KISS concert.
Known for their trademark performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and are America’s #1 Gold Record Award winning group of all time in every category. Peerless as a live act, the band’s illustrious legacy has been marked by record-breaking global tours during a remarkable 48-year career.
KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach
2CD
Disc 1
1. Love Gun
2. Deuce
3. Makin’ Love
4. Lick It Up
5. Christine Sixteen
6. Tears Are Falling
7. She
8. Got To Choose
9. I Love It Loud
10. I Want You
Disc 2
1. Psycho Circus
2. King Of The Night Time World
3. War Machine
4. 100,000 Years
5. Unholy
6. Shout It Out Loud
7. I Was Made For Lovin’ You
8. Detroit Rock City
9. God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You II
10. Rock and Roll All Nite
3LP
Disc 1
1. Love Gun (Side A)
2. Deuce (Side A)
3. Makin’ Love (Side A)
4. Lick It Up (Side A)
5. Christine Sixteen (Side B)
6. Tears Are Falling (Side B)
7. She (Side B)
8. Got To Choose (Side B)
Disc 2
1. I Love It Loud (Side A)
2. I Want You (Side A)
3. Psycho Circus (Side A)
4. King Of The Night Time World (Side B)
5. War Machine (Side B)
6. 100, 000 Years (Side B)
Disc 3
1. Unholy (Side A)
2. Shout It Out Loud (Side A)
3. I Was Made For Lovin’ You (Side A)
4. Detroit Rock City (Side A)
5. God Gave Rock ‘N’ Roll To You II (Side B)
6. Rock And Roll All Nite (Side B)
KISS Online
Facebook / Instagram
featured popular wire hot
MULTI-PLATINUM LEGENDS KISS RELEASE NEW ARCHIVAL TITLE WITH ‘KISS – OFF THE SOUNDBOARD: LIVE IN VIRGINIA BEACH’
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
e-Edition
Click here to read our PDF flip version
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- BON JOVI ANNOUNCES 2022 TOUR WITH NC STOP IN APRIL
- Analysis: Changes in Marijuana Laws Not Associated with Increased Traffic Fatalities
- MULTI-PLATINUM LEGENDS KISS RELEASE NEW ARCHIVAL TITLE WITH ‘KISS – OFF THE SOUNDBOARD: LIVE IN VIRGINIA BEACH’
- The Yadkin Arts Council opens their Junior Appalachian Musicians Enrollment for Spring of 2022
- Starting Off the New Year with Weight Loss Tips
Most Popular
Articles
- Comic Book City’s oldest comics shop becomes its first Black-owned one
- Another piece of Pilot property sold
- Charges dropped against hemp store owner
- Winston-Salem woman who reported her car stolen charged with insurance fraud
- New Home for the New Year: Local agency assists immigrants settling in the Triad
- Broadway Bound: Greensboro’s Kaleab Kurtz makes movies and makes waves
- Local Artist Highlight | Yosimar Alvarez gives back to his Winston-Salem hometown neighborhood
- The Rise and Fall of the New Ziggy's: ROOTS ROCK & RESENTMENT
- Freaky Friday at monstercade
- NCSU screwed by anti-vax UCLA
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Updated
This past summer I excoriated NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent for not insisting that h…
- Updated
Off-year elections are not usually ripe with drama, but 2022 is already proving the exceptio…
- Updated
Back in July, Democratic Senate candidates Cheri Beasley and Jeff Jackson confirmed that the…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.