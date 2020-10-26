The Randolph Arts Guild is pleased to announce that our gift shop, Morings Fine Crafts is scheduled to reopen at the beginning of November. We look forward to welcoming customers into a safe and carefully managed space which will follow COVID-19 guidelines including the wearing of masks and the practice of social distancing. Beginning November 4th, our new hours of operation will be Wednesday through Friday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm and Saturday, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. Monday and Tuesdays will be open by appointment only by calling 336.629.0399.
We are excited to participate in the upcoming Downtown Asheboro Inc. “Street Dining” event on Saturday, November 7th. Mornings Fine Crafts will be open and every customer that visits the shop will be included in a free raffle giveaway of an original, handcrafted woodwork piece by local artisan, Dick Hines. Two of our local artists will also be set up outside our storefront with their personal handmade crafts on display for sale.
In addition to the variety of handmade artwork for sale in Morings Fine Crafts, we will also be featuring a jewelry trunk show in our Sara Self Smith Gallery, offering one-of-a-kind items from Sassy Gems by Geri which will be on display through the upcoming holiday season.
For those customers seeking a virtual shopping experience, we will also have our online store open, which is available through our website : www.randolphartsguild.com.
