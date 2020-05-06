Due to ongoing restrictions from public health and government entities related to the coronavirus pandemic, and for its concerns for the health and safety concerns of its patrons, staff and musicians the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds will reschedule Montgomery Gentry as part of the 2020 WBRF Classic Country Concert Series. The concerts will be held in the Annex Theatre at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.
Little Texas who was set to perform with Eddie Montgomery has still yet to announce their plans for the show.
Tickets already purchased for the May 22 performance are still valid for the September 4th performance. Anyone wanting to request a refund may do so by returning to the original purchase point. If tickets were purchased at the box office please call 336.734.1582 and leave a detailed message.
Tickets for the 2020 Classic Country Series are still on sale, with tickets for individual show tickets starting at $25 and a 4-show bundle starting at $72. All other remaining concerts are scheduled to be at their original dates and times.
ADMISSION: Tickets start at $20, www.ticketmaster.com , www.wsfairgrounds.com
WHEN: September 4, 2020
WHERE: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds - Parking will be $6 in Coliseum Lots
WHO: Visit www.wsfairgrounds.com for a full list of events and for more information.
