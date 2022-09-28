Californian rockers Lit and Hoobastank keep things tried and true for their fans with the “Tried-N-True” tour, coming to Ziggy’s.Space in High Point on October 15.
Lighting a stick of naughty-aughty dynamite, they’re bringing Alien Ant Farm and Kris Roe (of the Ataris) along for a ride throughout the east coast and down through Texas; with two stops in North Carolina (they’ll also be in Wilmington on October 23).
Still their “own worst enemy,” Lit keeps it steady with a new album and a lineup of original living members, centered around the Popoff brothers: Jeremy (on guitar) and vocalist Ajay. “The common thread that never changes with Lit is that you can tell the Popoff brothers are in the mix,” Jeremy said. “I’m still playing a Fender Telecaster or a Gibson Les Paul down to my knees, through a Marshall amp with an overdrive stomp box pedal, and Ajay still sounds like Ajay.”
It’s a spirit that extends to their new album, “Tastes Like Gold.” “We made a conscious decision to go back to when we had arrived at what we represented musically,” Ajay said. “It took a little bit of time to cleanse the palette and hit reset. However, the creativity flowed better than it had in the past couple of decades.”
“We just decided to make what people expect from Lit and, honestly, what we expect from Lit,” Jeremy noted. “Our fans have been very cool and gracious over the years. They’ve allowed us to grow, change, morph, and explore. At the end of the day though, Lit means something to people, and we wanted to get back to that.”
Staying the course of cheeky self-destruction, the latest single “Mouth Shut” relays remedies for the classic foot-in-mouth disease Lit has been experiencing since their 1999 breakout single, “My Own Worst Enemy.” An experience they’ve continued sharing with bassist Kevin Baldes and now with drummer Taylor Carroll (who replaced the late Allen Shellenberger). Fellow SoCal drummer, Adrian Young (of No Doubt) makes an appearance on the track and video.
Charting familiar territory, “Mouth Shut,” is “about keeping your thoughts to yourself, because sometimes it’s not worth speaking,” Jeremy explained. “It’s also good advice for a marriage,” Ajay added. “I’ve learned that one the hard way. We’ve all regretted hitting ‘send’ on at least one text or Instagram story!”
Rocking through regrets with upbeat riffs and story-worthy antics, the single “Kicked Off The Plane,” shrugs off a walk of shame — retelling the real-life titular experience of being booted off an airplane for bootlegging in a coffee cup. “We’re still doing things that get us into trouble,” Ajay said, with a laugh.
Though they’ve learned a few things in the decades since. Tracks like “Hold that Thought” and “Out Of It,” offer hints of reflection and hopes for redemption.
The self-titled track, “Tastes Like Gold,” toys around ideas behind the attraction of self-destructive tendencies — namely that of addiction, through a broadly applicable lens of dark nostalgia.
Closing out with a Cars cover, “Tastes Like Gold” ultimately runs the well-covered ground that earned Lit a double platinum status for “My Own Worst Enemy,” their Billboard Music Award-winning single that’s been covered by a range of artists: from Post Malone over Instagram Live to Kelly Clarkson on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
It’s also ground Lit recently explored in the 2021 podcast documentary series, appropriately titled: “My Own Worst Enemy, the Podcast.” Presented by Round Hill Music, the four-part documentary series delves into the background, production, and lasting power of the hit song that’s still heavily-karaoked around the world. Young makes an appearance in the cast, along with Butch Walker and Noodles (from the Offspring).
Tour co-headliner (and fellow band of turn-of-the-century dirtbag boyfriends) Hoobastank, is also pushing the documentary edge — celebrating the anniversary of their 2001 self-titled debut album with “The Hoobastank 20th Anniversary,” a seven-part streamer offering footage from the band’s time on the road, in the studio, and behind-the-scenes of the past two decades.
Alien Ant Farm rounds out the millennium-era Californian explosion of the bill. The group, known for their take on “Smooth Criminal” keeps on pushing chunked-out covers with their latest renditions of Wham!’s “Everything She Wants.” Meanwhile, Kris Roe (of the San Dimas High School football fans, the Ataris) will ring in the opening solo slot.
The naughty-aughty’s are back — tried and true — as Lit, Hoobastank, Alien Ant Farm and Kris Roe bring the “Tried-N-True” tour to Ziggy’s.Space in High Point on October 15.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
