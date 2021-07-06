Superstar Singer Visits PNC Arena August 18
RALEIGH, NC – July 6, 2021 - Michael Bublé, the multi-Grammy winning, multi-platinum entertainer, is scheduled to re-start his hugely successful tour beginning in Jacksonville, Florida on August 13, 2021 and will play in Raleigh on August 18. The tour also includes stops in Boston, San Francisco, Las Vegas and other major markets.
Tickets for the August 18 performance at PNC Arena are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.com. All previously purchased tickets from the original date will be honored.
“I couldn’t be more excited to get back on the road to entertain my; fans live and in person. When my touring family last performed, we did not know when or if we would ever get the chance to get back on stage. Like the rest of the world, this has been a very emotional time. During this past year, I loved being a full time dad but I missed what felt like a party every night where we were able to celebrate the best way I know how, ‘singing my songs to you.’ It seems more important than ever that we can share the music as we all heal from this past year. I can’t wait to see everyone,” commented Bublé.
Bublé is currently in the studio working on a new album scheduled for release next year. This Christmas will be the 10th anniversary of the release of his historic multi-platinum Christmas album.
MICHAEL BUBLE’ TOUR DATES:
August 13, 2021 – JACKSONVILLE – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
August 14, 2021 – GREENVILLE – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
August 17, 2021 – CHARLOTTE – Spectrum Center
August 18, 2021 – RALEIGH – PNC Arena
August 20, 2021– CINCINNATI – Heritage Bank Center
August 21, 2021 – CLEVELAND – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
August 24, 2021 – BOSTON – TD Garden
August 25, 2021- ALBANY – Times Union Center
August 27, 2021 - UNIONDALE – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
August 28, 2021 – ATLANTIC CITY – Boardwalk Hall
September 9, 2021– ALLENTOWN – PPL Center
September 11, 2021 –LOUISVILLE– KFC Yum! Center
September 13, 2021 – GRAND RAPIDS– Van Andel Arena
September 14, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Fiserv Forum
September 16, 2021 – MOLINE – TaxSlayer Center
September 17, 2021 – DES MOINES – Wells Fargo Arena
September 19, 2021 – OKLAHOMA CITY – Chesapeake Energy Arena
September 20, 2021 – AUSTIN– Frank Erwin Center
September 21, 2021 – FT WORTH – Dickies Arena
September 24, 2021 – LAS VEGAS – T- Mobile Arena
September 25, 2021 – ANAHEIM – Honda Center
September 28, 2021 – FRESNO – Save Mart Center
September 29, 2021 – SAN FRANCISCO – Chase Center
October 1, 2021 – SALT LAKE CITY – Vivint Arena
