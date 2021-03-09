The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre is pleased to present Where Words Once Were by Finegan Kruckemeyer, and Round Pegs, Square Pegs by Mary Hall Surface, streaming April 1-3, 2021. Where Words Once Were is a dystopian fable that looks at life in the last city on earth, where the citizens have adopted The Language, a set of 1,000 words that are permissible to use. Those who speak words not recognized by The Language consequently lose their right to speak.
When seeds of resistance begin to sprout, allegiances of the citizens are tested, causing everyone to question the power of their words. Round Pegs, Square Pegs takes place in a world incredibly different, and yet shockingly similar to our own. Everything is fun and games for the Round and Square communities until we realize it’s not. The power struggle between Big Round and Big Square is no longer one that is safe or reasonable. Small Round and Small Square want to share ideas and change the fate of their world, but will they be able to undo the systemic issues in place?
At the helm, directors John Perine and Hayley Greenstreet bring an innovative approach to intimate theatre with social distancing restrictions.
Perine says, “I am extremely excited to be working with designers to develop exciting ways to highlight Kruckemeyer's exquisite wordplay through shadow play. When it comes to the work with actors, I am devoted to actor-generated storytelling, so we are spending time in rehearsals experimenting with physical theatre techniques to craft staging that is not hindered by the COVID protocols within which we are operating.”
Addressing Round Pegs, Square Pegs, Greenstreet says, “I am dedicating a great deal to movement and gamifying action within this play. The content hovers around implementing systemic change in the face of power-hungry leadership and presents itself in the form of bright colors and game board pieces. I believe that by leaning into The Game—the engine of the story—we will engage audience members and hopefully empower them to see that they also have the ability to enact change.”
Tickets for on-demand streaming are available online at www.uncgtheatre.com, by phone at 336.334.4392, or in-person at the UNCG Theatre Box Office located at 406 Tate Street., Greensboro, NC 27412. The hours for operation at the UNCG Theatre Box Office are Monday-Friday 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.
About the UNC Greensboro School of Theatre
The UNC Greensboro School of Theatre educates and trains students as professional artists in a wide range of theatrical specialties. Our programs include technical production, design, theatre education, performance, theatre for youth, and directing. Our rigorous BA, BFA, and MFA programs produce exemplary theatre artists with the applicable knowledge, skills, and vision to work professionally in the performing arts. With the help of the National Theatre Honors Fraternity, Alpha Psi Omega, students are furthering their experiences for service inside and outside our community. The School of Theatre is committed to creating and nurturing a diverse, engaged, and artistically well-balanced body of future professionals, performers, and teachers. Our mission is to strengthen our students’ goals, enhance their talents, lead them towards success and help them to turn passion into purpose on and off the stage.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is one of fifty doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both higher research activity and community engagement. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students and 2,800+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, in addition to 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in visual and performing arts, health and wellness, nursing, education and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
