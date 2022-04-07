Mega-Star Patti LaBelle to Head-Line Saturday Coltrane Jazzfest Lineup
High Point, NC (April 7, 2022) -- Patti LaBelle, the illustrious recording star, author and entrepreneur will headline the 11th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival (JCIJBF) Sat., Sept. 3, 2022. The Labor Day event is held each year in Oak Hollow Festival Park, High Point, NC.
Labelle is a two-time Grammy Award winner who has been nominated 13 times over a career that spans 60 plus years. She won Best Traditional R&B Performance for the 1998 album “Live-One Night Only” and Best Female R&B Performance for the 1991 studio album Burnin’.
Born Patricia Louise Holte, the Philadelphia, PA LaBelle got her first industry notice with the million selling hit “I Sold My Heart to the Junkman” when she fronted the 1960s Patti Labelle & the Bluebelles, a group that in the 1970s evolved into the groundbreaking, future-forward trio LaBelle. They recorded the hit “Lady Marmalade.” The song, known throughout the world, would go on to be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame years later.
LaBelle’s music released as a solo artist has become ingrained in R&B and pop culture with songs such as “Somebody Loves You,” “New Attitude” and, “You are My Friend.” Her warm and magnanimous personality captures an audience rapport that draws fans from multiple generations. To fans she is known lovingly as ‘Patti.’ Her distinct voice allows Labelle to record different genre.
In 2006 she released “The Gospel According to Patti LaBelle”. She released “Bel Hommage,” a jazz album in 2017. It was her first new recording in 10 years and was released on GPE Records, a label she started.
In addition to the two Grammy Awards LaBelle has won seven NAACP Image Awards, two American Music Awards, the Essence Triumphant Spirit Award, a Cable Ace Award, three Emmy nominations and a Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award. LaBelle received a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame, still the only one paid for entirely by fans.
LaBelle has many acting credits as well. She has been featured in popular films and television programs including “A Soldier’s Story,” “A Different World,” “American Horror Story,” “Empire,” “Star,” “The Kominsky Method” and starred in her own TV series, “Out All Night”. She has also wowed television audiences with unforgettable performances on the hit shows, “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Masked Singer” and starred in Broadway productions of “Your Arms are Too Short to Box with God,” “Fela,” and “After Midnight”.
The multi-faceted star has written six books including the New York Times bestselling cookbook “LaBelle Cuisine” and the inspirational books ‘Don’t Block the Blessings: Revelations of a Lifetime,” and “Patti’s Pearls: Lessons in Living Genuinely, Joyfully, Generously.” In 2007, she introduced “Patti’s Good Life,” a successful food and lifestyle brand that offers a variety of frozen comfort foods including her world-famous sweet potato pie. The 11th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival will return to High Point on September 3-4, 2022. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at coltranejazzfest.com.
About Friends of John Coltrane: The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival (JCIJBF) honors Coltrane, a High Point, NC, native son who graduated from William Penn High School, now Penn Griffin. The Friends of John Coltrane officially formed in the summer of 2009 as an outgrowth of the group of individuals who worked to raise funds to commission the statue. In 2009 the group decided to focus their energies on the creation of an annual jazz festival. The very first John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival was held two years later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.