May First Friday Night Live Concert to Feature Hobex with Greg Humphreys

in partnership with Sanctuary House for Mental Health Awareness Month

GREENSBORO, NC (April 27, 2022) - Downtown Greensboro, Inc. (DGI) is excited to host the next First Friday Night Live concert on May 6, featuring the funk-rock band Hobex joined by well-known NC native, Greg Humphreys. May’s concert will also kick-off Mental Health Awareness Month and recognize the 20th anniversary of Sanctuary House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the rehabilitation of adults living with mental illness.  

“May is Mental Health Month and Sanctuary House is proud to celebrate 20 years of serving our community,” said Jodi Lorenzo, Executive Director of Sanctuary House. “We are appreciative that DGI has partnered with us to showcase the importance of mental health, which, in the era of COVID, has taken center stage.”

First Friday Night Live on May 6 will be held from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. on E. Lindsay Street, outside of the Greensboro History Museum. Museum staff will also have interactive activities open to concertgoers. 

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs/blankets, as limited seating will be provided. Little Brother Brewing and Bull City Ciderworks will be on-site selling alcohol, along with dining options from Jamaican Coast Catering, Second Helpings, and Over the Rainbow Kettle Corn. Visit https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday/ for complete details.

