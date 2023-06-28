Mauve Angeles is having a dark heart summer with their latest single, “In the Acid Rain,” released exclusively as part of “Back From the Grave Vol 1.,” a charity compilation from Darkness Calling benefitting the Trevor Project.
Started as a standalone Halloween compilation in 2020, “Back from the Grave” marks the sixth installment of fundraising records put together by the Los Angeles-based 2SLGBTQIA+-operated dark indie music collective, each with its own thematic overarch. The latest release coincides both in time to celebrate Pride and sync up with canon of its source material: songs inspired by the seminal summer zombie flick “Return of the Living Dead.”
For their submission, Winston-Salem’s Mauve Angeles (the darkwave vision of nonbinary musician and artist Eric/a Gilstrap) serves to sync the dark cadence of early-July nights, with a splash of Trioxin 245, in a “goth pop ritual that examines mortality, walking dead, and gender dysphoria all from within the shadows of the neon apocalypse.”
Drawn to both the purpose and the source material, “I love Return of the Living Dead,” Gilstrap said. “It was one of the first horror movies I can remember seeing as a kid. So I wanted to use some of the analog synth-inspired sounds like in the musical score in certain scenes but in a danceable way.”
Lyrically, the track explores a double-entendre between the film’s dialogue and reflections on their own gender dysphoria. Awash with dystopian tones and introspection, “In the Acid Rain” reinforces that denying one’s truth is “Sisyphean at best.”
“I’ve often felt like the walking dead in years past before I came out,” Gilstrap said, relating the doomed fates in the film to their own experiences in a closet life. “There’s just no future in it.”
Turning to the movie, “the scene where they interview the zombie strapped to a gurney is one of the finest bits of horror fantasy ever created,” they noted, dropping an impression of the iconic lines: “I CAN FEEL MYSELF ROTTTTINGGGG.”
Though truth be told, these days Gilstrap feels themselves thriving. ”Those are the best songs when the universe just sort of opens up and inspires you,” they noted. And it’s those inspirative opportunities that Darkness Calling is working to elevate through both a celebration of goth and electronic music, along with a mission to aid the Trevor Project in efforts to prevent suicide among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth.
Both of which Gilstrap holds near and dear to their “dark transbian heart.” “It’s very important to me,” they said. “Crisis services in the 2SLGBTQA+ community are soooo needed given the current political climate here. I can’t emphasize enough how important their work is to the community.”
“Acceptance is key to healing,” Gilstrap continued, turning to their own journey toward acceptance. “I’ve just always known that I was trans/nonbinary but ran from it for so long. Sobriety, seclusion, and meditation certainly directed me to confront this energy. If you look closely, my gender nonconformity manifested in my art consistently over the last decade or even longer.”
Coming into their own as both a person (“Mauve or Eric/a, please,”) Gilstrap’s musical manifestations are experiencing a similar fluid vigor. “I love electronics and the experimental nature of the synth and post-punk genres, with a darker aesthetic, of course,” they said.
Seeing Mauve Angeles as a conduit for sonic and visual experimentation, Gilstrap enjoys the opportunities for a broader focus when compared to their other projects. “It’s a natural progression from the guitar-based experimentation of the shoegaze or dream pop in Spirit System.”
As they’ve grown into themselves, so has their setup. The “go-go gadget synthesizer and pedal board” utilized in the 2019 EP “Satyr Daze” have been streamlined to incorporate more electronic elements — all brewed (sometimes live in streams) from the depths of the “Neon Catacombs,” Gilstrap’s basement studio.
From those depths, they’re also tracking a new EP, with a new release slated for the end of summer. The standalone single, “Mothlights,” takes more synthpop direction ala Gary Newman or Danny Elfman. Fewer movie plugs, more internal processes (and a reference or two toward Tori Amos,) “Mothlights” serves a quirky blend of goth-pop catharsis for “anyone else experiencing the type of trauma when facing the PTSD and grief which coincides with the loss of friendships, or family.”
“It was written as a song to help me NOT quit music and to stay alive,” Gilstrap explained. “I dealt with some pretty gnarly emotional and psychological abuse in recent years from people in social and professional environments, so I felt like I had to convince myself that my feelings were valid — that what I experienced actually happened — and that boundaries are ok.”
“It’s a celebratory rite of goth pop for fellow survivors, queers, cryptids, and witches,” they continued, turning to the fuel they find in Amos’ “Fae energy.” “I often identify with her confrontational and whimsical use of mixed mythos to exorcize or sometimes exercise spirits,” Gilstrap said, “but really, it’s just a ‘hello and thanks for everything’ nod from a 90s-damaged androgynous art kid.”
Outside of Mauve, releases from Kanínur (Gilstrap’s ambient music moniker) and the dungeon synth outfit, Snow Casket, “should see the pale light of day later this year.” Meanwhile, Spirit System, now a quartet with Eddie Garcia, is currently tracking an album.
“Eddie is a visionary, a virtual sonic-behemoth, and also just one of the finest humans I’ve ever met,” Gilstrap said of Garcia’s addition, “not to mention a consistent source of hilarity, creativity, and inspiration.”
“We’re now four people louder than the sun — with legions of amps and approximately six hundred and sixty-six reverb and fuzz pedals — but, like in a soft napping window kitty way.”
Their latest single, “Down to You,” serves “a melancholic affair about seasonal depression, crushes, and the cyclical longing for comfort amidst the American Apocalypse.” And another “Misery Hiss” is on the way.
As for performances, Mauve Angeles intends to “cast some digital glamours” during their upcoming IG-livestream on July 2. They’ll be in the flesh for a show at Ruby Deluxe in Raleigh, with Bombay Gasoline and Chrysanthemum Ballroom, on August 4.
“Back From the Grave - Vol. 1”, a Darkness Calling compilation to benefit the Trevor Project, is out now via bandcamp.
https://darknesscalling.bandcamp.com/album/back-from-the-grave-vol-1
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
