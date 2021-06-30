Matty Sheets brings Open Microphone to the Green Bean

Matty Sheets keeps moving as he settles his long-running Open Microphone series into a new home at the Green Bean in downtown Greensboro.
With its inaugural launch on June 1, Sheets’ Tuesday tradition is back—a little earlier and in new digs. “I’ve always liked the Green Bean,” Sheets said. “It’s one of my favorite places in town. And being on that spot of Elm Street feels great.”
It’s welcome news for folks who’ve missed the Green Bean as an event space, fans of Sheets, and anyone looking to come out of their performer-shell. “I moved to the Southside last year, and I started taking my daily walk there and talking with my new friends, the new owners, Amy and Galen Foresman,” Sheets explained. “They’re into the arts and making the Green Bean better than ever.”
The past few years, Green Bean ownership fell under the Joe Van Gogh coffee company. It operated as a standard coffee shop—with none of the spirits or spirited events that helped define one of downtown’s iconic eateries.
Beer and wine have returned to the menu (along with treats from Breadservice and Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie). Local art covers the walls. Events have already been underway, including an exhibition party for photographer Daniel White; and popups from the Carnelian plant shop and Baklava & More.
But the Open Microphone is the first regular, music-oriented experience under the new owners. And Sheets is thrilled. “I love that we can have fun and have drinks, but we’re not in the bar,” he said. “I’m not the only middle-aged person who appreciates that and who appreciates that the open mic is a bit earlier now.”
As a revered host since his first open mic incarnation in 2002 with Mikey Roohan and Kristin Leigh Southworth, the series—and spaces—have grown and changed along with Sheets himself.
“They’ve all been different, and they’ve all had their strengths,” he said, looking back. “When I was still a young man, I loved doing open mic until 2:30 in the morning at The Flat Iron.” That tenure ran until 2013 when he moved to New York Pizza for a nearly four-year stint—180 open mics, to be exact. “Tate Street is really cool, and it’s a historic Greensboro spot. Being with Rosie at New York Pizza was lively, with new folks all the time.”
Following Rosie’s NYP departure, Sheets shuffled over to Westerwood, thanks to the help of his co-host, [a different] Mikey, the Westerwood bartender, with whom he’d host 143 open mics between May of 2017 and the pandemic shutdown on March 10, 2020. “Being with good ol’ Mikey at Westerwood and throwing open mic into the little spot by the dartboard was always a good time,” he said. After the shutdown, Sheets and Donna Smith tried to carry the series online.
“Matty and I met at open mic back in 2004, so it’s always been a special part of our friendship,” Smith explained. “When the pandemic hit, we wanted to keep open mic going as a virtual event, but it was really unrealistic.”
The pair reconvened for two special “Unlike Open Mic” streaming episodes, the second airing just before news about the Green Bean hit. “It was our way of saying, ‘Open Mic isn’t over, Matty will keep it going in whatever form possible,’” Smith said. “It’s such a huge part of the artistic community here. And his friends will do whatever they can to help make that happen.”
For Sheets, the experience was heartwarming. “Open Mic regulars from across the country sent videos, and Donna put them into episodes, with a few breaks, for me to announce folks,” he explained of the series, available on YouTube. And while Sheets got bit by the streaming bug (he performs a “Live From Home” series each Wednesday and Saturday), he’s excited to host other artists in real life again.
With a few sessions in, the regulars are returning. Familiar faces and guitar-slingers like Ben Singer and Emily Stewart. Pianists like Jack Gorham. Violinist Emanuel Wynter and banjo from Colin Cutler. Stand-up from Tom Peters. Flutists. Spoken word. Weezer covers. Shakespeare. Anything goes.
Except hate speech—that’s one of Sheets’ few rules, embodied in his tagline: No hate speech. Be cool to everyone. “That’s the only real rule, I think,” he said. “We all usually have a nice time together, celebrating differences. We’ve had magicians, dancers, and actors along with singers, rappers, and songwriters. It’s a good show, all thanks to whoever shows up that night.”
Sheets keeps it straight with an archive, a notebook of the evening’s performers, and a firm-but-fair approach to the flow. “I’ll skip someone if I call their name and they don’t show up,” he explained. “I’ll repeat their name once, and then start with a ‘going once, going two times, going three times—you’re skipped! Coming up next.’”
Carving a real sense of charisma out of his years as an emcee, Sheets has created an open and approachable open mic, for audiences and artists alike. Interested performers simply need to arrive at sign-up and get on stage when their name is called.
“Running and hosting open mic turned out to be the best thing I’ve ever done,” Sheets said. “I’ve met a lot of good people in these 18-years. I think they know I’m on their side.”
