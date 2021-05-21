Hailing from both Phoenix Arizona and Greensboro North Carolina, Matt Irie Band have been holding it down for the last few years. They have opened for a lot of bands from different genres. In the Reggae world, they’ve shared the stage with artists such as Pepper and Tribal Seeds.
In the Rock world, they’ve opened for Motionless in White and CKY. Their next biggest test is coming up in the fall when they play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival featuring bands such as Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Lamb of God, The Ghost Inside and a hell of a lot more!
Being an alternative reggae influenced band on a rock/metal focused lineup does seem daunting but these guys have a sound that could win ANYONE over!
For fans of: Dirty Heads, Twenty One Pilots, Slightly Stoopid, Fort Minor, Iration and Rebelution
You can follow the Matt Irie Band at the links below.
