The Colonel of The Tank has reassembled his soldiers for a No Limit Reunion Tour at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
The Camouflaged Army has sold over 100 million records to date. It is a historical moment for fans and the No Limit Troops. They reunite after 20 years of building a No Limit legacy.
Master P says, “It’s not about us, it’s about the fans and we salute them for supporting the No Limit movement.”
The World’s #1 Independent rap label changed the music industry forever, having one of the best distribution deals for independent music companies. Master P created a fan-frenzy in the late 90’s and is still relevant today. He’s not only a businessman and entrepreneur, he loves to give back and help inner-city youth through educational programs.
More information about the No Limit Reunion can be found here nolimitreuniontour.com.
Doors open at 7pm, Showtime 8pm.
Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W Gate Blvd., Greensboro NC 27403
