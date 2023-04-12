Stokes County native Mason Via has been crossing horizons as a member of Old Crow Medicine Show, the GRAMMY-winning Americana string band outta Nashville, who’ll headline the inaugural Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival & Expo at the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain on April 22
Running April 21-23, the festival aims to showcase outdoor recreation and highlight the town’s basecamp appeal in proximity to three state parks: Pilot Mountain, Hanging Rock, and Stone Mountain. Expo activities include a bicycle criterium, 5k run, and disc golf tournament; along with wellness workshops, guided hikes, and vendors geared toward outdoor enthusiasts.
Music festivities kick off with a Friday night block party from DJ Ish at the “Downtown Bandstand” on Depot Street. Saturday’s bandstand lineup features Cooks Wall, the Robertson Boys, Will Easter & the Nomads, His & Hers, and April B & The Cool. Old Crow takes the stage at Armfield that night. Michael Chaney and Stillwater Junction will play the bandstand on Sunday.
The concert will serve as both a touring adventure and homecoming for Via, who’s been living in Nashville since joining the group in 2021. “It’s pretty dang cool,” he said, “to get some love from back home — it just feels, like, full circle.”
Steeped in Appalachian tradition, waxing the philosophic with down-home charm, “We all just want to fit in,” Via said. “It’s part of our human DNA or something. We all wanna be loved. And as a musician, you feel that even more, you know? You’re being vulnerable putting out your art and you’re going for something.”
“It’s been an eye-opening experience with this band,” he continued. “And whenever I get to play close to home — and this’ll be the closest to home I’ve actually gotten to play with the band — I’m excited I can go back home and folks’ll be like: ‘I remember him when he was just playing at the local coffee shop.’” With reference to Pilot Mountain, folks might recall a high school-aged Via playing for handfuls of friends at the Living Room Coffeehouse and Wine Bar.
“I grew up doing theater in Mt. Airy and going to the Fiddler’s convention,” he said, reflecting on his upbringing, with a pause to praise his fellow Piedmont pickers — noting both he and Old Crow bandleader Ketch Secor particularly enjoy Surry County’s Nancy Sluys and the Pilot Mountain Bobcats.
Via’s talent is unquestionable, but he remains adamant in eschewing ideas of the extraordinary. “There’s talent all over these towns,” he said. “Talent that should be recognized — it honestly doesn’t exactly make sense why I’m up on the big stage. There’s people doing what I’m doing in the fields over there at Veterans Memorial Park or Blackmon Amphitheater.”
“And people doing it at these open mics I’d play in Greensboro or Winston,” he continued, with a nod to memories at the Green Bean and New York Pizza. “To go from there to playing these stages — it’s just really something to be thankful for. Really.”
While recording his 2022 solo LP, “New Horizons,” Via had his eyes on the world beyond his hometown — though he had no idea how far those horizons would stretch by the time it was released. “It’s funny when making records, ‘cuz it can take a couple years before it comes out,” he said. “I recorded it before I joined the band, but it ended up coming out around the same time as Old Crow’s ‘Paint this Town.’”
“It’s wild,” he continued, waging the balance between solo work against his album debut as part of a GRAMMY-winning band. “It does mean I haven’t really been able to tour ‘New Horizons’ like I’d figured when it was being made.”
When it comes to “Paint this Town,” however, he’s been touring — a lot — and having a ball. “I’m checking off boxes of states I’ve never been,” he said, excited for upcoming dates in Alaska and Arizona. And then there’s the artists he’s meeting along the way. “We’re doing some touring with Hank Williams Jr.,” Via said, “which is gonna be an interesting pairing — we’re kind of like a liberal band and he’s not exactly that. But it’ll be interesting — and I’ll probably get some stories to share home.”
”My favorite has honestly been getting to meet Willie Nelson,” he continued, recounting other recent “bucket list moments”: singing with Keb’ Mo’, hanging with Warren Haynes (and playing with Gov’t Mule.) “Oh, and Amos Lee when we played Red Rocks!” Via recalled. “I was a fan of his when I was a kid, so to meet and have him sing with us was kinda out of this world.”
“Especially ‘cuz nobody even knew he was going to be there,” he added — turning the page from being a wide-eyed rookie. “That happens kind of a lot with these artists,” Via explained. “They’ll end up being at some show. And it’s like: wow, we’re playing on stage together.”
As Via settles into a new chapter of arena-stage horizons, he’s no longer the new kid in Old Crow — and is even becoming something of an “old hand” at the Grand Ole Opry, where the band is a member. “I’ve played it at least 15 times, or something, and it never gets old,” he noted, “but I’m starting to lose some of that deer-in-a-headlights kind of feeling.”
“I’m getting to where I can actually enjoy it,” Via continued. “I can go mingle around and say ‘Hey, how you doin’?’ And feel comfortable shakin’ howdy a little bit more.” The notion marks a stark contrast to his experience as a contestant on season 19 of American Idol.
Via got the golden ticket and went to Hollywood. Making the cut into the Top 24 before his Idol run ended. “Honestly, I was like a fish out of water,” he admitted. “I was trying to be myself but was also trying to be something I wasn’t to impress them. And whenever you do that — it ain’t a good feelin’.”
“I’m glad I turned out where I am,” he added, praising the “hillbilly roots” he carries across horizons — highways, stages, television shows — and even onto a new Old Crow album due later this year. Dropping the working title to “Jubilee,” Via is excited to have co-written more than half of the material with Secor. “It’s going to be sort of a look back, with the jug band and traditional elements of what the band was known for early on. I can’t wait for people to hear it.”
With a slew of tour dates across the country and a new Old Crow album on the way, the horizon is mighty wide for Mason Via.
Old Crow Medicine Show will headline the Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival & Expo on April 22.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
