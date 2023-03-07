Mary Chapin Carpenter - Aug.10 at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro
March 7, 2023, Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, Inc. is pleased to announce the return of Mary Chapin Carpenter to the Carolina Theatre stage on August 10, with her 2023 Tour.
Additional show announcements include Sweet Dream and Unheard Project GSO in The Crown at the Carolina, The FABBA Show ABBA tribute, and Triad International Ballet’s Sleeping Beauty. Full show details and schedule update below.
* * * * * * * * * * *
MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER
August 10, 8:00 pm
Tickets on sale Friday, March 10, at 10am
The Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium
With hits like “Passionate Kisses” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her,” Mary Chapin Carpenter has won five Grammy Awards (with 16 nominations), two CMA awards, two Academy of Country Music awards, and is one of only fifteen female members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Over the course of her acclaimed career, Carpenter has sold over 16 million records. In 2020, Carpenter recorded two albums - The Dirt And The Stars, released in August 2020, and One Night Lonely, recorded live without an audience at the legendary Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Virginia during the COVID-19 shut down, and was nominated for “Best Folk Album” at the 64th Grammy Awards in 2022.
Of the new album The Dirt And The Stars, produced by Ethan Johns (Ray LaMontagne, Paul McCartney, Kings of Leon) and recorded entirely live at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in Bath in southwest England, Carpenter quotes the writer Margaret Renkl, “‘We are all in the process of becoming.’ That doesn’t stop at a certain age. To be always a student of art and music and life, as she says, that, to me, is what makes life worth living. The songs are very personal and they’re difficult in some ways, and definitely come from places of pain and self-illumination, but also places of joy, discovery and the rewards of self-knowledge. They arrived from looking outward as much as inward, speaking to life changes, growing older, politics, compassion, #metoo, heartbreak, empathy, the power of memory, time and place. There are many themes, but they all come back to that initial truth that we are all constantly ‘becoming’ through art and expression.”
Tickets are $95, $85, $70, $60, or $45, depending on seat location. A $5 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
* * * * * * * * * *
SWEET DREAM
April 7, 8:00 pm
WITH GENTLE JUNIOR AND BOY NAMED SUE
The Crown at the Carolina
Sweet Dream is the musical brainchild of guitarist, vocalist, and bandleader Julian Creech-Pritchett. Filling out the live band are Ramon Garcia on bass and Xavier Ware on drums. In the studio, Creech-Pritchett generally plays everything, aside from listed features on various songs.
Sweet Dream is a band that strives to move past genre boundaries in favor of creating good music of all kinds. It would be easiest to classify them as a rock band, but hearing their studio recordings or live show will prove that they are much more than that.
Gentle Junior is a four-piece indie alt-rock band from Greensboro. Their sound incorporates Midwest emo and shoegaze elements with the occasional folk tinge. Boy Named Sue is a three-piece rock band out of Raleigh.
Tickets are $12 advance and $15 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket. This event is standing room only.
UNHEARD PROJECT GSO
April 29, 8:00 pm
WITH MAIA KAMIL
The Crown at the Carolina
Don't miss out on an opportunity to witness an electrifying collaboration between Greensboro's own fusion collective Unheard Project GSO and acclaimed singer/songwriter Maia Kamil. For one night only, these exceptional musicians will take the stage in The Crown at the Carolina for a show that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.
Unheard Project GSO, a collective of gospel, jazz, funk, rock, Latin, and R&B musicians, perform regularly, collaborating with some of the area's biggest names. Maia Kamil, whose influences include Yebba Smith, Aretha Franklin, Lauryn Hill, and Erykah Badu, will combine her soulful vocals with Unheard Project GSO's dynamic sound in an exclusive performance that is sure to leave you spellbound.
Tickets are $15 advance and $20 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket. This event is standing room only.
THE FABBA SHOW
May 10, 7:30 pm
Presented by La Jolla Booking
The Betty & Ben Cone, Jr. Auditorium
It is no exaggeration to say that ABBA was the Swedish Beatles, and the official International ABBA Fan Club has called The Fabba Show the “best ABBA since ABBA.” Famed for its flashy stage production, complete with costumes, choreography, and plenty of audience interaction, this tribute is one not to be missed.
Tickets are $65, $55, $45, $35, $25, or $20, depending on location. A $5 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
TRIAD INTERNATIONAL BALLET’S
May 24, 2:00 pm and May 25, 7:00 pm
SLEEPING BEAUTY
Carolina Theatre Renaissance Room
One of the world's best loved fairytales and most famous ballets comes to life in this stunning production by Triad International Ballet. See favorite fairytale characters making cameo appearances in this delightful tale of love, dreams, and magic spells.
Following the success of their epic production of Don Quixote last year, Triad Ballet is back by popular demand with this gem from the classical repertoire.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for students and seniors, and $15 for children under 12. Discount available of groups of 10 or more. A $5 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History, Promoting Community.
Carolina Theatre . 310 S. Greene Street . Greensboro, NC 27401 . CarolinaTheatre.com
