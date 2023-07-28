Marvelous Funkshun to Take the Stage at Tanglewood Park
Arts Council to hold free and family friendly concert Saturday, August 12
Winston-Salem, NC (July 27, 2023) – Forsyth County Government and Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County will host psychedelic rock/jam band Marvelous Funkshun at the eighth annual Parks Concert Series on Saturday, August 12 at 5pm at Tanglewood Park. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will take place at Reynolds Place Theatre (251 N Spruce Street, Winston-Salem). Check Arts Council’s website and social media for day-of venue updates.
Marvelous Funkshun has toured the Southeast heavily since 2014. Their live shows are a dynamic, foot-stomping get down and “The Funkshun”, as fans have been known to call them, have shared the stage with a diverse group of artists including George Porter Jr. of the Meters, Eric Gales, Roosevelt Collier, Perpetual Groove, Shaun Martin (Snarky Puppy), Alan Evans (Soulive), Kofi Burbridge and the legendary Snoop Dogg.
During the concert, families are encouraged to enjoy free art activities sponsored by Publix Charities. Vendors, food trucks, and beverages will also be available for purchase at all Parks Concert Series concerts.
2023 marks the eighth season for the Parks Concert Series which is a collaborative presentation by Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Forsyth County Government. In an effort to spread out the concerts for the community, these concerts will take place once a month through October 2023. All concerts are free and family friendly.
Tanglewood Park: 4061 Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012
Series partners include Publix Charities, Best of Winston, WFDD, WSNC, WTOB, YES! Weekly, Foothills Brewing, Raffaldini Vineyards, and RH Barringer Distributers.
Concerts and parking at both parks are free. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks onsite. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine are available for purchase with all proceeds supporting Arts Council. No outside alcohol is permitted.
Two additional concerts will take place on the following dates:
- Saturday, September 16, 2-5pm – SoulJam at Triad Park
- Saturday, October 21, 2-5pm – Time Sawyer at Triad Park
Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County is the chief advocate of the arts and cultural sector in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Arts Council’s goal is to serve as a leader in lifting up, creating awareness and providing support to grow and sustain the arts and cultural offerings throughout our region, ultimately bringing our community together and making it a great place to live, work and play.
