“Nocturne,” the latest album from Marley Pitch takes the alternative hip-hop artist to new levels — exploring the darker shades of life — finding balance and weaving stories to explore the opposition and perils within his own humanity.
“To not give everything away, I’d say that ‘Nocturne’ for me was an exercise of introspection and more than that, became the safe place for my shadow work,” Pitch said. “If I was tongue in cheek with it I would just say that you could consider this my villain era.”
Within that era, he and producer-instrumentalist Justice Der, drew aesthetics and concepts from comic book heroes and elements of pop culture. “We spent a lot of time talking about Batman and Bruce Wayne,” Pitch noted. “And that there really isn’t much of a duality. They are both one and the same.”
“‘Nocturne’ manifested in many ways for us in this process and it was just about acknowledging that darkness is in everything and it is necessary but it should never take the stage for too long,” he continued, turning to other inspirative sources like MF Doom and Madlib. “We also spoke to our musical inspirations while making it like ‘Madvilliany,’” Pitch explained. “The way DOOM took it upon himself to be the villain had always been intriguing to me personally.”
Building on primary influences of his youth — artists like Eric B & Rakim, A Tribe Called Quest, Kid Cudi, Drake, and Passion Pit — Pitch’s love of Frank Ocean set the sequence putting “Nocturne” in motion, having met Der via Reddit threads for Ocean fans. The pair bonded over musical elements, with Pitch’s predilection for wordplay corresponding to Der’s jazz-infused instrumental work. “Justice is a genius and I’m really grateful to have done this project with him,” Pitch insisted. “He was Quincy to my Michael. He pulled all the musicians together for the project and of course produced the whole thing. I’m super proud of him.”
Within his own work, “I find myself gravitating towards introspection almost to a hyper-realism effect,” Pitch said. “And at times I like to mix that with some fantasy. I don’t necessarily like the idea of always specifying which is which — but it’s all based on true stories.”
On “Nocturne,” those stories sprawl across 11 tracks of collaboration and hardlined self-awareness. “We worked on this record over the last two years, so some sessions truly are a blur,” Pitch admitted, referencing the feelings of pain and self-loathing translated into tracks. “I remember writing ‘Pixelated,’ ‘Dearly Departed,’ and ‘A Fall From Grace’ vividly. Those feelings were heavy and fresh on the tongue. I wanted to puke.”
“Pixelated,” the album’s opener — picks up from Pitch’s previous work (2020’s “Singularity”). “You could say it’s when ‘the darkness’ takes hold of me and I sink into my worst thoughts and habits,” he said, offering the crux between the two records.
It’s a concept hammered home on “Dearly Departed,” wherein Pitch hunts for peace of mind across the sober realities of the perpetual morning after. “When the fun dissipates and all you’re left with is substances and addiction issues you begin to really take inventory,” he noted, turning to the nihilism on “A Fall From Grace.” Written during what he considers his lowest points — the track bottoms-out ideas demanding accountability through unbridled expression. “This is when you could say the demons have settled into the body nicely,” he said.
Though it’s rarely that simple. The “Hedonist Theme,” “Ghoulish” banger, and deceptive fun on “Sprites” come to roost in their own way. The song, “SOS,” translates as an ultimate call for help buried under “fake bravado and micro-misogyny,” Pitch admitted. Featuring vocal work from Maria Aragon, “it follows ‘A Fall From Grace’ perfectly in that I took the time to look at my situation and how it was molding me, but how the darkness began to feel cool and it became useful in situations with women and even adversaries.”
Aragon’s vocals also make an appearance on the album’s lead single, “Broken,” which features an accompanying video self-directed by Pitch and shot across a New York City night. Infusing rap and R&B across planes of reggae, alternative and acid jazz, “Broken” lays bare issues surrounding mental illness and substance abuse on a path toward self-acceptance — walking the line of evocative lyrics and moody lofi-beats. “‘Broken’ is the moment I accept the good, bad, and the ugly in myself,” Pitch said. “Depression isn’t a new topic in my music but this is the most transparent I’ve been about it.”
The follow-up single and video, “Tell Me,” (featuring the directorial work of James Morano) offers a more solitary perspective. “I wanted to make a song that would rip live,” Pitch explained. “The hook is brash and self-deprecating and it’s just the thing you want to scream in a bad mood. I begin to acknowledge how this chaotic lifestyle isn’t conducive to the life I’d like to have with someone special.”
Senses of acknowledgment carry over into the album’s closer, “Rain or Shine,” which features vocal work from Toronto-based singer-songwriter, Rachel Bobbitt (a member of the “Call More” music collective alongside Pitch and Der). “It’s as close to the happy ending an album like this could have,” Pitch said of the song. “This is the moment I tried to portray reaching a balance with my mental health without claiming anything was ‘solved’. It’s important to also point out that the whole album has slight religious references throughout, so once you loop back around for that second listen try to find them intentionally.”
While fans comb over hints to the divine, Pitch notes more work is underway, with accompanying projects expected for release over the course of 2023. Meanwhile, “Nocturne” is out now via streaming platforms.
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
