Make way for “MYRA”

Myra Chanel makes her debut with the “MYRA” EP, out now via streaming platforms.
“I am not passive, baby, I get active,” said the rapper and model—who, as they put it, “might be the next Madonna.”
“My main motivation to make music is to create what I believe is missing from the current landscape,” Chanel explained of their release, just in time for Aries season. “My main goal with developing my sound is to find the sweet spot of what I want to hear and what other people want to hear.”
Growing up in Buffalo, NY, Chanel considers Southern trap music and pop music to be their sonic foundation. Their musical experiences stem from childhood drum lessons, which grew into forming casual rap groups with friends as a teenager living in Greensboro. “Once I was old enough to get a job, I bought a MacBook,” they explained of their DIY outlook toward record production they’ve maintained over the years.
Chanel upholds a defined list of influential hip-hop artists, including Three 6 Mafia, La Chat, Soulja Boy, Missy Elliot, and Pharrell, while citing other influences in ways that more generally embrace the expanse of genres like darkwave, soul, and techno.
“In my songs, I explore themes of femininity, sexuality, confidence, and American excess,” Chanel, who prefers gender-neutral pronouns, explained. “I feel like I use these themes to convey a message that I push in my personal conversations and general ethos in life.”
Straddling lines of pop and hip-hop, “MYRA” remains full of bops. “I make music for hot people,” they said. “I try to push the boundaries of how pop music can be created through the lens of hip-hop while maintaining authenticity.”
Echoing the words of Long Nail Goddess Maria Ortiz, as “a person meant to shine, not to blend in,” Chanel doesn’t intentionally channel icons—though “I’ve been told that I channel a lot of Kanye West energy,” they said.
At its purest, “MYRA” plays more like a demo, with a polished package expected later in the year. “I just wanted to showcase my talent in a quick collection of songs,” Chanel explained. “I recorded and mixed everything in my room. Everything was DIY and at the moment.”
While Chanel flourishes at the moment, it’s not without preparation. “When I make music, I have to get into character,” they explained. “Even though I’m myself 24/7, when it comes to being Myra Chanel, it’s like I have to fully embody who I am in my music,” they continued. “I have to get dressed—do my makeup and my hair.” It’s a package intrinsic to their production. “Whether I’m mixing or recording, I have to be in the right physical and mental space to create, or else nothing will get done.”
The initial incarnation, released as an EP on Mar. 24, remains laden with catchy, upbeat, NSFW earworms heard in the singles, “Loko,” and its follow-up, “Clear my throat.” “Loko” is an anthem for self-expression,” they said of the track, “perfect for tossing haters. It reflects how I am an individual living for herself.”
The slightly more hypnotic “Clear My Throat” serves as a personal hype anthem. “It’s like my getting ready song,” they said. “It’d be my theme music if I was a superhero.”
Wielding determination like a superpower, Chanel’s tenacity has fueled a connection to music communities despite “MYRA” coming in as a debut release. “I just try to give it my all no matter what I’m doing - show or studio,” they noted, adding gratitude for opportunities thus far.
In 2019, Chanel was voted “DJ of the Month” at WUAG 103.1 F.M. for hosting a radio show geared toward elevating Black and queer music. The show included live interviews from artists like Bryce Quartz, with whom Chanel has previously worked and who has featured “Loko” amongst his playlists on Spotify.
Looking ahead, Chanel intends to shoot a music video for all seven tracks on “MYRA” while also dropping a remastered, deluxe version of the record by summer. “I haven’t created much visual art for public consumption recently,” they said of multimedia endeavors, “but it’s definitely something I still enjoy.”
Beyond videos, Chanel holds big plans for the future while sending love and sweet advice. “I’m touring the world when everything is open again,” they said. “All over the U.S., U.K., Europe, South Africa, Korea, and Japan, to be exact.”
Turning toward fans, “be yourself—and whoever you want to be—in the purest form,” Chanel noted. “Love you for you.”
“MYRA,” the debut EP from Myra Chanel, is available now.
