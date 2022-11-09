Maia Kamil’s album “Good Life” is on the horizon as she performs at the 25th installment of SECCA’s Crossroads music series, opening for Skylar Gudasz on November 19 in Winston-Salem.
Going with a duo for Crossroads, Kamil will perform with Tori Elliot (of Victoria Victoria), offering a soulful debut to harken Kamil’s upcoming full-length debut album — a point of reference for the worldly neo-soul songstress who is somewhat new to her role as a performer and the area in general.
“It wasn’t until I moved to Greensboro that I actually pursued music,” Kamil said. “I got a band together and started a weekly residency at the Flat Iron. But the more I gigged, the more comfortable I felt calling myself a musician.“ Those gigs have ranged across a revolving band of characters and music communities: Drew Foust’s Wheelhouse, Molly McGinn’s Woodshed Experience, and the Martha Bassett Show. Artists like Jimmy Washington, Matt Laird, Chuck Pinckney, Taylor Williams, and Charlie Hunter — a family friend who helped nudge her toward the Triad after college.
“I studied ethnomusicology at Bard College and in retrospect, choosing to intellectualize music was a way to still feel close to music without having to actually make it,” Kamil explained. “Yet the further away I retreated from my music, the louder I would hear the call. I eventually realized it was more agonizing to avoid being a musician than to simply be one.”
“It became more and more clear that I would always feel an emptiness if I didn’t create and express the music that was inside me and share it with the world,” she continued. “I’m constantly finding ways to have a healthy and loving relationship with music.”
It’s been a long-lasting relationship — she was a teenager when she first wrote “Once in a Dream,” a song that will appear “dreamier than ever before” on her upcoming album — mirroring the development of her artistry, honed quite literally around the world in which she feels at home.
As an ethnomusicologist, music bridges Kamil’s upbringing across Israel and New Jersey to her days now spent tracking an album and gigging around North Carolina. With songs reflecting the “ebb and flow of hellos and goodbyes,” the result offers a “free and open-hearted devotion to the search for truth,” she said. “It’s a process of listening to what’s going on in and around me. I write a lot about nature, a lot about what is on my heart at the moment, or a memory that I can’t get out of my head. I love being able to weave various musical influences that I’m listening to, in the moment, to create tiny worlds to get lost in.”
Those music influences range from Yebba to Aretha Franklin, Lauryn Hill, and Erykah Badu. Kamil enjoys Durand Jones & The Indications, world music (notably from Israel and Mexico,) and has been known to bust out “Titanium” by David Guetta during karaoke. And she’d put an Emily King track in line with a song from her upcoming album, “Good Life,” which draws from a pool of musical relationships and worldly experiences.
With a first single intended for a mid-December release, Kamil is ready to share the “Good Life,” featuring a roster of friends, family, and the musicians with whom she’s built relationships in North Carolina. “We had such a great time recording this album, and it was an integral part of the process,” she said. Recorded with Ethan Gingerich at his Strange Kid studio in Winston-Salem, the album includes appearances from Kevin Beck, Charlie Hunter, George Sluppick, Matt Laird, Chaisaray Shenk, Victoria Victoria, “and a load of other local musicians,” she noted. ”We wanted the essence of community, and the celebration of friendship to come through in the songs.”
Those songs “encompass some of the stories, sounds, and heartbreaks,” she continued, “they offer transport to worlds away: the woods I walk in, the Dead Sea I’ve floated in, the songs I’ve sung to my brothers. The words of my ancestors — while simultaneously giving the sense of sitting around the campfire, singing familiar songs with good friends.”
Those senses come through in “Call Me Willow,” for which Kamil released a video filmed impromptu during a recording session for Drew Foust’s album at Bedtown Studios
“It’s been almost a year since the ‘Call Me Willow’ video was released and it’s been incredible to see how well it did here and all across the world,” Kamil said. “What’s so special about this video is that it was a very spontaneous moment that was captured by Justin Gartman. A bunch of Greensboro musicians were up in Smith Mountain, Virginia recording an album for Drew, and he asked if I’d like to do a song,” she explained. “I taught it to everybody and we sang it by the fire. ‘Call me Willow’ is meant to be sung in community. It’s mournful, wistful, almost like a prayer that felt like it came straight from the earth when I wrote it.”
Within the community of the video, Foust and Kamil are joined by Molly McGinn, Matt Laird, Mason Keck, and Jimmy Washington. A new variation of the song will appear on “Good Life.” “It’s hard for me to explain the songwriting process because it remains a mystery to me, but it’s part of why I love it so much,” Kamil noted, reflecting on the “10 minutes in a good ol’ covid quarantine” during which “Call Me Willow” was written.
“Some songs take years to arrive,” she continued, turning to “Send it to Me Better,” a song inspired by a familial phrase. “On days when I feel overwhelmed, doubtful of where I’m headed or what I’m doing, I remember the words my aunt used to say to me: ‘send it to me better than I could ever imagine,’” Kamil explained. “For years I’ve used that phrase as a mantra to get me through difficult moments. I always knew it would someday become a song, but I didn’t want to force it. I knew it would come on its own. And one morning it did, better than I could ever imagine, melody and all: a perfect package. The same way a lot of my songs are written: at the right moment with the right amount of surrender.”
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
