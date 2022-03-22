MACHINE GUN KELLY ANNOUNCES MASSIVE GLOBAL OUTING
‘MAINSTREAM SELLOUT TOUR’
RALEIGH, NC JUNE 22
CHARLOTTE, NC JUNE 23
With Special Guests Avril Lavigne and iann dior
Tickets On Sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM Local
(RALEIGH, NC) – Today, Machine Gun Kelly has announced his international Mainstream Sellout Tour – a colossal 52 arena run across North America and Europe, featuring an incredible roster of special guests, including Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PRVIS, and 44phantom on select dates. The tour stops in Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena on June 22, 2022 and Charlotte, NC on June 23, with special guests Avril Lavigne and iann dior.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.
The multi-platinum selling artist’s first arena tour will also feature a special hometown stadium performance in Cleveland, OH at FirstEnergy Stadium, the largest venue in the city. The genre-bending performer has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million album units.
Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of the tour kicks off this June at Moody Center in Austin, making stops in Miami, Boston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Cleveland on August 13. The 15-stop European leg kicks off on September 17 at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, making stops in Prague, Paris, London, and more before wrapping up in Amsterdam at AFAS Live on October 12.
For more information, visit MachineGunKelly.com.
