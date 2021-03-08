A long-awaited large-scale concert venue is coming to Southwest Virginia. Purpose Driven Events has revealed their plans to open a 30,000-capacity amphitheater in the area this summer. On the heels of their purchase of The Ridge (formerly known as Phase 2 and Cattle Annies), the event company has acquired nearly 300 acres of land just off Route 29 on the Chatham-Danville line. The location was chosen due to its convenient close proximity between Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville, and Greensboro.
It is on that property they will open “Blue Ridge Amphitheater”, a venue for major concerts and music festivals. The layout for the event space will be scalable, allowing a capacity as low as 5,000, but with the ability to reach 30,000 in order to accommodate some of the largest tours in music today.
Slye continues, “Make no mistake about it. Though the size and scope of events are now larger at Blue Ridge Amphitheater, our unique mission is unwavering. Passion, purpose, integrity, sustainability, and a fan-driven mindset is still the pulse of everything we do. There is much to be done, but our team will not deviate from our desire to learn and improve for you.”
The company has announced that the amphitheater intends to open in August of this year, and has five music festivals already scheduled on the property in 2021. While concerts and festivals have yet to be revealed, Purpose Driven Events has debuted BlueRidgeAmphitheater.com allowing fans to subscribe to venue updates and show announcements. You can follow the new venue on Facebook and Instagram, @BlueRidgeAmphitheater.
