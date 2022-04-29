On Friday, May 13, 2022, LB the Poet presents the secon season of Lyrics by the Lake. This is the first of 6 events at The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (750 Maurgerite Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106) that showcasethe multi-faceted artistry of LB the Poet, W.O.R.D. Society, and other guest artists featuring musical performance, comedy acts, poetry, live painting, and a vendor market.Please join us to celebrate this next step in the evolution of this cultural experience 6- p.m. Friday, May 13,
Dates for the subsequent events are May 27, June 10 and 24, and July 8 and 22.
Tickets for the event are available in advance at https://secca.org Season Tickets are available for $60 and provide 1 ticket to each show, an exclusive Lyrics by the Lake t-shirt, and $10 vendor voucher. Individual show tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
-----------------------------------------------------------
About LB the Poet
Larry Barron, also known as, LB the Poet, was born in the city of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Larry began writing when he was a student attending Clemmons Middle School. He revealed that the day after his grandmother died, his principal pulled him out of class and encouraged him to write down everything he was feeling at the time. Larry expressed from that day forward he’s always taken time to write. He began performing over 10 years ago when he performed a poem called “The Letter” in Greensboro and from that moment he knew he had discovered what he was destined to be, LB the Poet.
Through poetry and other forms of literary expression, Larry Barron has been able to influence and inspire younger generations to remain focused and flourish in their future aspirations. Larry’s latest intellectual collaboration is called Word Academy. Ashley Academy, Winston Salem Street School, Parkland Magnet High School, Reynolds High School & Wake Forest University have entrusted him to creatively cultivate his unique teaching techniques with the students from their schools. Dedicating years of hard work Larry has now transformed his gifts into a source of therapeutic relief and resourceful literary education. Not only has his powerful words motivated the minds of children and adolescence, but he has also created platforms for other poets/non-poets to be able to speak their truth. Larry has traveled and performed throughout North Carolina, as well as, surrounding states being the voice of inspiration and to empowerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.