Saturday, July 3rd 2021 from 7pm to 9:30pm Triad Health Project invites the community to join in a free concert by local musician Lyn Koonce as part of their community café series Coffee, Condoms, and Connections: Community Conversations about Health, Equity, & Sex.
The concert, Patriotic Pride: Let the Rainbow Flags Fly, will be held in the backyard of Triad Health Project’s Higher Ground Day Center located at 210 E Bessemer Ave. Admission is free, but donations are welcome as the organization attempts to raise $100,000 this summer in a campaign to support their mission of sexual health and a vision of a future free from HIV.
Triad Health Project will be selling a locally roasted coffee specifically created for their organization and named Higher Grounds that concert goers can enjoy freshly brewed by the cup or buy whole bean to brew at home. All proceeds go directly to support the care and case management of those living with HIV in our community.
