RECENT WINNER OF THREE IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS
“THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT” CONFIRMED FOR SEPTEMBER 14
NEW DELUXE ALBUM WHAT YOU SEE AIN’T ALWAYS WHAT YOU GET OUT OCTOBER 23
September 10, 2020—The official music video for Luke Combs’ #1 single, “Lovin’ On You,” directed by TA Films, is out today.
Of the video, Combs shares, “Man, this was a fun one. It honestly felt a lot like when we filmed ‘When It Rains It Pours’…having the band there, and, of course, my beautiful wife Nicole, was really special. The mini versions of all of us was a huge plus and made it all the more fun for this song. We had a blast doing it and hope y’all love it as much as we do!”
Additionally, director Tyler Adams shares, “As well as we know Luke, we tried to incorporate his playful and lighthearted personality into this story. With custom set design, throwback wardrobe, and hand-crafted arcade game machines, we created our own 1990's world. Our style of shooting this video was based on research of legendary 90’s country music videos. Our team is excited to share this story that we were so passionate about bringing to life.”
The new video adds to a triumphant week for Combs, who won three awards at 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards this past weekend—Country Artist of the Year, Country Album of the Year (What You See Is What You Get) and Country Song of the Year (“Beautiful Crazy”)—and is nominated for six awards at the 54th Annual CMA Awards including Entertainer of the Year. Combs will also perform during the 55th ACM Awards next Wednesday, September 16 on CBS, where he is nominated in three categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (What You See Is What You Get).
The accolades are just the latest in a series of groundbreaking and historic years for Combs, who will kick off season 6 of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” with a performance this Monday, September 14. Additionally, Combs’ current single, “Lovin’ On You,” is once again #1 this week on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. This is Combs’ ninth-consecutive #1 single—a first on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart—and extends his record-breaking streak at country radio. Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—breaking Taylor Swift’s previously held record at 24 weeks. The achievement comes as Combs’ platinum-certified, global #1 record, What You See Is What You Get, topped the chart for the 25th time earlier this summer, while his 2017 debut, This One’s For You, has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1—tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain’s Come On Over in 1997.
Moreover, Combs his will release his new deluxe album, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, October 23 on River House Artists/Columbia Nashville. Pre-order/pre-save HERE. The extended edition will feature all 18 songs from What You See Is What You Get as well as five new tracks. Additional details to be announced soon.
Additional notable achievements and recognitions:
- What You See Is What You Get enjoyed the largest streaming week ever for a
- country album with 74 million on-demand streams upon its release in November 2019. It also achieved the biggest first week of album streams ever for a country artist on Apple Music and was the first country album ever to hit #1 on the platform’s U.S. overall albums chart, while also setting a new global record for first-week streams for a country album at Spotify and breaking the Amazon Music record for more first-week streams than any other country album debut.
- Only country artist to perform on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” Season 45
- Inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry last summer
- Awarded CMT Performance of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards for
- his CMT Crossroads performance of “Beautiful Crazy” with Leon Bridges
- Awarded Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album
- at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards
- Awarded Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
- Awarded New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards
- Nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st GRAMMY Awards
- Recipient of a CMA Triple Play Award for writing three #1 songs in a
12-month period
- First artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple
weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (dated March 9, March 30
- and April 6)
- This One’s For You is certified RIAA Triple Platinum and was also the most-
streamed country album of 2019.
- All five songs on his The Prequel EP charted on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Top 25—a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959.
