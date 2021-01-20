WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU GET CERTIFIED RIAA DOUBLE PLATINUM
“the most promising and influential new country star of the last five years
—The New York Times
January 19, 2021—ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning artist Luke Combs’ current single, “Better Together,” is #1 this week on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. A first on the chart, this is Combs’ tenth-consecutive #1 single extending his record-breaking streak at country radio.
The accomplishment continues a groundbreaking and historic series of years for Combs, whose global #1 record, What You See Is What You Get, is newly certified RIAA double Platinum. The award-winning album’s 18 tracks along with five new songs are also featured on Combs’ new deluxe album, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, which debuted #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Additionally, the deluxe album’s song, “Forever After All,” landed at #2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart—the highest entrance ever for a male country solo artist. With the release, Combs also reached #1 on Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart—the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500.
Combs also recently made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart—breaking Taylor Swift’s previously held record at 24 weeks. The achievement comes as What You See Is What You Get topped the chart for the 25th time this past summer, while his 2017 debut, This One’s For You, has spent 50 non-consecutive weeks at #1—tying the record for the longest reign atop the chart with Shania Twain’s Come On Over in 1997.
Additional notable achievements and recognitions:
- Winner of two awards at the 54th Annual CMA Awards: Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year (What You See Is What You Get).
- Winner of two awards at the 55th ACM Awards: Album of the Year (What You See Is What You Get) and Male Artist of the Year
- Won three awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards: Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album (What You See Is What You Get)
- Recent winner of three iHeartRadio Music Awards: Country Artist of the Year, Country Album of the Year (What You See Is What You Get) and Country Song of the Year (“Beautiful Crazy”).
- Only country artist to perform on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” Season 45
- Inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry
- Awarded CMT Performance of the Year at the 2019 CMT Music Awards for his CMT Crossroads performance of “Beautiful Crazy” with Leon Bridges
- Awarded Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards
- Awarded New Male Artist of the Year at the 54th ACM Awards.
- Awarded Country Artist of the Year at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards
- Awarded New Artist of the Year at the 52nd Annual CMA Awards
- Nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st GRAMMY Awards
- Recipient of a CMA Triple Play Award for writing three #1 songs in a 12-month period
- First artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales (dated March 9, March 30 and April 6)
- This One’s For You is certified RIAA Triple Platinum and was also the most-streamed country album of 2019.
- All five songs on his The Prequel EP charted on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Top 25—a feat not accomplished by any artist in 60 years since Johnny Cash in 1959.
WHAT YOU SEE AIN’T ALWAYS WHAT YOU GET TRACK LIST
1. Beer Never Broke My Heart
2. Refrigerator Door
3. Even Though I’m Leaving
4. Lovin’ On You
5. Moon Over Mexico
6. 1, 2 Many (feat. Brooks & Dunn)
7. Blue Collar Boys
8. New Everyday
9. Reasons
10. Every Little Bit Helps
11. Dear Today
12. What You See Is What You Get
13. Does To Me (feat. Eric Church)
14. Angels Workin’ Overtime
15. All Over Again
16. Nothing Like You
17. Better Together
18. Six Feet Apart
19. Cold As You
20. The Other Guy
21. My Kinda Folk
22. Without You (feat. Amanda Shires)
23. Forever After All
