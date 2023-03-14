The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem to Present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, by Simon Stephens and based on the novel by Mark Haddon, on Friday, March 24, at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Additional performances will be held on March 25-26 & 30-April 2. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees are at 2 pm, with an additional Saturday matinee on April 1. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online, and the box office is open for phone sales Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12–4 pm. Call (336) 725-4001 for tickets or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.
Based on the international best-selling novel by Mark Haddon, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a riveting story about the human condition and what it means to be different. Christopher, a fifteen-year-old neurodivergent, is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor's dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit. His investigation leads him to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever. Equally humorous and heartbreaking, this winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Play, is a theatrical event not to be missed. The Evening Standard called The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, "A beautiful, eloquent, dazzlingly inventive show about the wonders of life."
"I fell in love with The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time when I saw it on a theatre trip to London almost a decade ago," commented Director Mark Pirolo. "This always intriguing, often enlightening, and sometimes heartbreaking story of a neurodivergent teenager, who sets out on a quest for the truth, is truly a modern masterpiece. With its complex characters, clever storytelling, and challenging staging requirements, it is exactly the type of theatre I am always eager to participate in. Working on this show has been a source of great satisfaction for all of us involved, and one we hope our audiences will find equally rewarding."
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will be directed by Mark Pirolo. This Robot Dreams will design the set, with lighting design by Jason Irons. Tara Raczenski will design the costumes. Taylor Hargrove will stage manage the production. The cast is as follows:
Jackson Colo – Christopher
Jon Furr – Ed
Janice Lovett – Siobhan
Becki West – Judy
Sarah Jedrey – Voice One/Mrs. Shears/Others
Matthew Cravey – Voice Two/Roger Shears/Others
Don Gunther – Voice Three/Policeman/Others
Ray Collins – Voice Four/Rev. Peters/Others
Lisa Steele – Voice Five/No. 40/Others
Nancy Frye – Voice Six/Mrs. Alexander/Others
An Opening Night Reception, with complimentary wine and hors d'oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be held on Friday, March 24, beginning at 6:30 pm.
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time runs approximately two hours and 30 minutes long, including one 15-minute intermission. It is recommended for ages 12+.
For further information and tickets, please visit LTofWS.org.
