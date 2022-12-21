Happy yule, y’all. It’s the week of the winter solstice — the longest night when the winter begins and a new year looms. But while it may be dark outside, Triad tunes keep spirits bright and venues pop with parties to celebrate the impending year. Looking to ring in 2023 with friends and songs? Look around the Triad.
For bluegrassers and earlybirds, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will join the Krüger Brothers at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on the evening of December 31, with toe-tapping Appalachian American music to close out the year.
Drew Foust’s Wheelhouse rock-and-rolls into the New Year with a stacked lineup at the Flat Iron in downtown Greensboro. Marking Foust’s second NYE show at the Flat — he’ll be joined by George Sluppick, DaShawn Hickman, Jimmy Washington, Jared Church, and other special guests to close out 2022 with a bang, twang, and rippin’ chord or two.
Around Greensboro’s downtown brewery scene, the Carri Smithey Band will be at Joymongers with Keith Ingalls, Joel Kiser, Josh Coe, and Ryan Burgess; Paleface is hosting a New Year’s Eve show with Mo at Little Brother Brewing; Gipsy Danger will play a New Year’s Party at One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar; and Marvelous Funkshun will be at SouthEnd Brewing — with a champagne toast and Greensboro’s only midnight keg drop to ring in 2023.
Down Gate City Blvd, Viva La Muerte is “damn eager” to jam, frolic, and “deliver diapered Baby New Year” to folks at Oden Brewing. The roaring 1920s take over Mac’s Speed Shop on Battleground Avenue for a “Gatsby’s Gala” with multiple stages of performers. On the west side of town, DJ Todd and RetroVinyl Band are playing a special NYE bash at Garage Tavern on W. Market Street.
Out in the surrounding areas, Four Saints Brewing in Asheboro will host its second annual New Year’s Eve Winter Formal, an adults-only prom-style party complete with photo sessions, snacks, and special one-night-only cocktails. Meanwhile, Another Level will perform a “New Year’s Eve Concert Bash” with a big ol’ midnight balloon drop at Summerfield Farms.
For the more casual folks out there, Boxcar will host a “No Fuss, No Frills NYE Party” eschewing dress codes and cover charges, while still keeping the champers flowing. And over at the Idiot Box, it’ll be “Lots a laughs and goodbye to 2022” with improv comedy and an aftershow gathering at the Next Door Beer Bar and Bottle Shop.
Feeling swanky? Elm Street Lounge is hosting a “Black n’ Gold Affair” to ring in 2023 with food, drinks, and hookah on hand — plus music from the DJ Wright Band and DJ Tramare. Meanwhile, a “Harlem Nights Red Carpet Sneaker Ball” rolls into the Meridian Convention Center with DJ Jimmy Jam and MC JimBoogie.
Wanna jazz it up? Double Oaks will swing into the New Year with a champagne soirée fueled by Borough Coffee caffeine and a jazz quintet led by Evan Campfield. O. Henry jazz parties are so nice, they’re doing it twice with an early show from Jessica Mashburn and the O. Henry Trio (Matt Kendrick, Dave Fox, and Niel Clegg Jr) followed by an evening show with Diana Tuffin, Matt Reid, William Ledbetter, and Drew Hays that runs into the midnight hour.
Mashburn, meanwhile, will pop over to Grandover for a performance with Evan Olson — as part of the exclusive party in the resort’s “all that glitters” package that also includes overnight accommodations, dinner, dancing, and a piano breakfast come New Year’s Day.
In High Point, the High Point Arts Council is also celebrating New Year’s Day with a Jazz Brunch at the Centennial Station Arts Center on January 1. The spread features holiday staples: black-eyed peas, collard greens, cornbread, and pork; along with live jazz quartet performances by Evan Campfield, Chris Pebbles, Chrishawn Darby, and Matt Reid.
Turning back the clock to New Year’s Eve, Huckleberry Shyne will be at Sidelines; Vinyl Tap rings in the New Year at Rixter Grill; Bending Fate will be at 1614 Drinks - Music - Billiards; and Usual Suspects celebrate New Year’s Eve at Firehouse Taproom in Archdale.
Over in Winston-Salem, your favorite weirdos get weird with a dance party at Monstercade. Cowpokes can scoot on over to the “Boots and Suits New Year’s Eve Bash” at Roar — with a three-story party featuring a round of DJs and music from Matt Dylan and the Honky Tonk Outlaws. The Phoebes will rock a bluesy NYE at Joymongers Barrel Hall and DJSK is on deck for a New Year’s Eve Bash at Wise Man Brewing. Down at the Truist Stadium, the “New Year’s Eve Bash with the Dash” rings in 2023 with The Dryes (as seen on the Voice) and sets from DJ HEK YEH.
Around Forsyth County, the Carolina Shreds Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party rips at Tanglewood Pizza Company. Camel City Yacht Club looks to sail folks into a smooth new year for a “2023 Welcome Party” at The Playground Golf and Sports Bar in Clemmons — complete with caricatures and other favors for partygoers. And it’s a casual affair with Twin City Mini’s for a New Year’s Eve Hangout at the Brewer’s Kettle in Kernersville.
Auld Lang Syne, my dudes. Here’s to good times ahead and the brightest year possible. Cheers!
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
