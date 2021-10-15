GREENSBORO, NC (October 15, 2021) — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) announces an exciting addition to its upcoming concert, An Evening with Matthew Morrison! Local performer and high school student Madison Barrier will join Matthew Morrison on stage to sing the iconic "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," just days before she performs as Dorothy in the Community Theater of Greensboro's Wizard of Oz!
Madison Barrier is a Junior at Penn Griffin School of the Arts in High Point, NC. At the age of eight, she began performing at the Community Theater of Greensboro (CTG) and has performed in numerous theaters throughout North Carolina. A few of her favorite roles include Anna in Frozen Jr., Kendra in 13, Violet in Willy Wonka, and Nala in The Lion King Jr. She is currently performing as Dorothy in the 26th Annual Wizard of Oz at the Carolina Theater with CTG in Greensboro.
Madison has studied musical theatre and voice at UNCSA through the Acting Out program and has been a part of the award-winning Centerstage Youth Performing Group with CTG for five years. She is currently working with Next Stop Broadway in New York City and will be performing in the National High School Musical Theater Showcase. In 2020, she won a Freddie G Outstanding Performance by an Individual at the Junior Theater Festival in California for her role as Anna in Frozen Jr. Most recently, she was named as a top ten female actress finalist through DPAC's Triangle Rising Stars.
Matthew Morrison, a "triple threat" for his exceptional singing, dancing, and acting talent, is a Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe awards nominee. He is sure to light up the stage and provide a fantastic evening for all. Join the GSO for a night of sophisticated entertainment at 8:00 pm on November 6th, 2021, at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, and cheer on our own local star, Madison Barrier!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.