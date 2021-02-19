Triad musician Terry VunCannon is very happy and his music is making people happy all over the world. VunCannon is proudly watching as his solo singles sales, downloads, streams, and radio play in 61 countries around the world are taking off.
According to VunCannon, his music is being played, praised and purchased in America, Mexico, New Zeland, Italy, Israel, Australia, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Brasil, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Sweden, UK, Israel, Turkey, France, Canada, & more.
"This is coming from my series of solo single releases that I started putting out in March of 2020. I have released 4 singles so far, with another coming in March 2021, my 5th," VunCannon said.
On Feb 8, 2021 a New Zealand radio station, Galaxy 107 FM, requested and did an on air interview with the musician. This interview went out to 54 countries, and facebook livefeed.
"During that hour long interview, they told me that there were over 5 million listeners tuned in. (5,164,000) They also informed me that I had been building quite a following on that side of the world, and in the two weeks building up to the interview, that "Terry VunCannon" was the top requested artist on that station," he said.
The station features DJ Grant, & Barbara in the Morning Show each weekday. DJ Grant is deep in the music business, both in radio, and music production and live sound. He has toured the world mixing front of house sound for such bands as AC/DC, and INXS..and more.
As VunCannon was sharing his news he said, "I am listening to New Zealand now, and they just played Bad Company, into Terry VunCannon, into Preacher Stone...it is a funny business."
Coming from his friendship with Galaxy 107, and DJ Grant & Barbara, and his talks since the interview, VunCannon said they have now booked his close friends Preacher Stone (From Charlotte), and Bob Margolin on the show for interviews in March.
Artist Bio
Terry VunCannon is a Lap Seel & Guitar player that has been working & recording for over 4 decades. Currently working on a series of solo single song releases under his solo name, Terry VunCannon, starting in March of 2020, goin into 2021. So far, 4 singles released with a 5th coming in March 2021. "Shadow Of The Machine", "Juke Joint", "3AM - Sleeps Gate", "Smoke 'em If Ya Got 'em", and "Carolina Blues" coming in March. These singles have landed a single on Cashbox Magazine's Roadhouse Blues Top 40 charts in Sept/Oct 2020, and are getting heavy FM radio play out of New Zealand, UK, & the USA.
Terry also has his own line of lap steels, the V-MUSE Lap Steels, that are made in the USA, in Greensboro NC.
Recently, Terry VunCannon played Guitar & Lap Steel in the R&B/Blues band Lawyers Guns & Money for 10 years, and ran Grooveline 9 years before that.Also, I book entertainment and offer event planning for private & business events by VunCannon Music.
Married to Janice Hamby-VunCannon...she is my song writing partner also. We are also planning events with our V-MUSE PRODUCTIONS. 3 songs by Terry & Janice have reached #1 on Music Charts on Cashbox Magazine & Airplay Direct.
Awards:
"Keeping The Blues Alive"(KBA) from Piedmont Blues Preservation Society 2015
Endorsement Gear Deals:
Innovative Guitars
Perfect Touch Finger Picks
PAST EVENTS
The Lansing NC Blues Festival, Blues In The Schools Series, The Triad Musicians Matter Fundraiser(TMM), B4B(Breast Cancer Cause), Bob Margolin @Sunset Theatre, Blues Hall of Fame Fundraiser, Jamming for Ray & Naomi, Mack & Mack Unplugged & Special Shows, Guitar Clinics w/Will McFarlane & Bob Margolin, Songwriter Clinic w/Kristy Jackson, Drum Clinic w/Chuck Cotton, Kelly Pace, Mike Thomas, Australia or Bust Fundraiser, Nashville Flood Fundraiser, Money for Memphis(Cape Fear), Cruise In Asheboro, Oldtime Chili Cookoff, Fall Festival, Zoo-To-Do, ACS Relay, & more.
Stage/Event Management with: Waybacks, Aimee Mann, Bob Margolin, Johnny Winter, Damon Fowler, Eric Bibb, Sarah Borges, Lee Roy Parnell, Hacienda Brothers, John Jorgenson, Steep Canyon Rangers, Alejandro Escovedo, Campbell Brothers, Chairmen of the Board, Embers, PTPTB, Castaways, Catalinas, Too Much Sylivia, UBU, The King Bees, The Fairlanes, Ladies Auxiliary, 1964 A Tribute to the Bealtles, & more.
Recording/Studio Work:
The Healing Blues Project, Ron Hutchens/Hutchens-VunCannon, Lawyers Guns & Money, Molly McGinn, The Groove, Kris Ferris, Down Home In Randolph/Duel Audio & Video, Radio Commercials...
Bands: Badge, The Willie Boy Band, Jezebel, Late Show, Juke Joint Review, Rocking Horse, GrooveLine, 2CAN, Spare Change, Top Secret, All Blues, Lawyers Guns & Money.
